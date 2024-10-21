Scandal with “disabilities”: Rivne Prosecutor's Office counted how many of their employees have a “group”
The Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office denied the information about the disability of its head, Andriy Rudnytsky. He receives a long-service pension, and the prosecutor's office employs 8 people with disabilities.
The head of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, Andrii Rudnytskyi, does not have and has never had a disability group, and he receives a pension based on length of service. In addition, there are 8 people with disabilities among the entire staff. This was stated by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.
"Given the wide resonance and numerous manipulative publications in the media and social networks, we would like to inform you that the head of the regional prosecutor's office, Andrii Rudnytskyi, does not have and has never had a disability group. He receives a pension based on length of service in accordance with the requirements of part 1 of Article 50-1 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office" of 05.11.1991 No. 1789-XII as amended by Law No. 2663-III of 12.07.2001," the prosecutor's office said.
It is reported that a total of 288 employees work in the Rivne regional prosecutor's office, including 197 prosecutors, 60 civil servants and 31 workers.
"There are eight people with disabilities among the entire team: 6 prosecutors, a civil servant and a worker. One of the prosecutors has been disabled since childhood, another was injured while defending his homeland, which became the basis for receiving a disability group, and the other 4 have this status due to illness," the statement said.
The prosecutor's office also commented on the situation with pensioners.
"As for pensioners, according to the law, 29 prosecutors receive seniority payments," the statement said.
In addition, the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office stated that it was open to inspections and had already provided all the necessary supporting documents to the Prosecutor General's Office.
Context
The media claimed that the 51-year-old head of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, Andriy Rudnytskyi, receives over UAH 400,000 in pension, allegedly for disability.
The declarations for 2022 and 2023 indicatethat Rudnytskyi received UAH 424,671 in pension for each year.
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has scheduled a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to discuss the situation with the MSEC and fake disabilities.
In connection with the dissemination of information about the receipt of disability groups by 50 prosecutors of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Prosecutor General signed an order to conduct an internal investigation.
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin spoke about the first results of an internal investigation into the acquisition of disability by prosecutors. In an interview with Fakty Nedeli, he said that 80% of the identified persons with disabilities had received this status before the full-scale invasion.