The Ministry of Health canceled the disability of 74 persons liable for military service, established by the Khmelnytsky MSEC
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Health checked and canceled the disability certificates of 74 conscripts in Khmelnytsky. 38 people were transferred from the II to the III disability group, and 36 people were completely deprived of the group.
The Ministry of Health has conducted inspections and canceled the conclusions on the establishment of disability for 74 persons liable for military service in Khmelnytsky MSEC. This is reported by Ukrainska news outlets citing the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.
To date, more than 18,779 thousand medical expert cases have been processed. In 3,146 cases, the decisions of the MSEC were recognized as questionable and additional examination was ordered. After that, expert decisions in 74 cases were reviewed and canceled
It is noted that in 38 cases, the second disability group was canceled and the third disability group was established. In 36 cases, the disability group was removed.
Thus, it is reported that the Ministry of Health, pursuant to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of August 30, 2023 "On Military Medical Examination in the Armed Forces of Ukraine", enacted by the Decree of the President of Ukraine of September 12, 2023 No. 576/2023, conducted checks on the validity of decisions on the establishment of disability for men aged 18 to 60 years, made during the period of martial law in Ukraine from 27. 09.2023 to 10.11.2023 (53,734 cases were reviewed by the Commission, 781 cases were selected for review).
Also, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, pursuant to the Law of Ukraine of April 11, 2024 No. 3633 - IX "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration", conducted checks on the validity of decisions of medical and social expert commissions on the establishment of disability for male citizens of Ukraine aged 25 to 50 years who were diagnosed with disability of groups II and III during the period of martial law in Ukraine from 06. 06.2024 to 21.06.2024 (37,891 cases were reviewed by the commission, 543 cases were selected for review).
In addition, we continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the framework of criminal investigations.
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the situation with the MSEC and fake disabilities.
In connection with the dissemination of information about the receipt of disability groups by 50 prosecutors of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office , the Prosecutor General signed an order to conduct an internal investigation.
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin spoke about the first results of an internal investigation into the acquisition of disability by prosecutors. In an interview with Fakty Nedeli, he said that 80% of the identified persons with disabilities had received this status before the full-scale invasion.