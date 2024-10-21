The Ministry of Health canceled the disability of 74 persons liable for military service, established by the Khmelnytsky MSEC

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

The Ministry of Health canceled the disability of 74 persons liable for military service, established by the Khmelnytsky MSEC

Kyiv

 • 14512 views

The Ministry of Health checked and canceled the disability certificates of 74 conscripts in Khmelnytsky. 38 people were transferred from the II to the III disability group, and 36 people were completely deprived of the group.

The Ministry of Health canceled the disability of 74 persons liable for military service, established by the Khmelnytsky MSEC

The Ministry of Health has conducted inspections and canceled the conclusions on the establishment of disability for 74 persons liable for military service in Khmelnytsky MSEC. This is reported by Ukrainska news outlets citing the Ministry of Health, UNN reports

To date, more than 18,779 thousand medical expert cases have been processed. In 3,146 cases, the decisions of the MSEC were recognized as questionable and additional examination was ordered. After that, expert decisions in 74 cases were reviewed and canceled

- said in response to the request.

It is noted that in 38 cases, the second disability group was canceled and the third disability group was established. In 36 cases, the disability group was removed.

Thus, it is reported that the Ministry of Health, pursuant to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of August 30, 2023 "On Military Medical Examination in the Armed Forces of Ukraine", enacted by the Decree of the President of Ukraine of September 12, 2023 No. 576/2023, conducted checks on the validity of decisions on the establishment of disability for men aged 18 to 60 years, made during the period of martial law in Ukraine from 27. 09.2023 to 10.11.2023 (53,734 cases were reviewed by the Commission, 781 cases were selected for review).

Also, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, pursuant to the Law of Ukraine of April 11, 2024 No. 3633 - IX "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration", conducted checks on the validity of decisions of medical and social expert commissions on the establishment of disability for male citizens of Ukraine aged 25 to 50 years who were diagnosed with disability of groups II and III during the period of martial law in Ukraine from 06. 06.2024 to 21.06.2024 (37,891 cases were reviewed by the commission, 543 cases were selected for review).

In addition, we continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the framework of criminal investigations.

MP: The Prosecutor General must resign if he cares even a little about the reputation of the Prosecutor's Office18.10.24, 14:02 • 103417 views

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the situation with the MSEC and fake disabilities.

In connection with the dissemination of information about the receipt of disability groups by 50 prosecutors of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office , the Prosecutor General signed an order to conduct an internal investigation.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin spoke about the first results of an internal investigation into the acquisition of disability by prosecutors. In an interview with Fakty Nedeli, he said that 80% of the identified persons with disabilities had received this status before the full-scale invasion.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society Crimes and emergencies
