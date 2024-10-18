MP: The Prosecutor General must resign if he cares even a little about the reputation of the Prosecutor's Office
Andriy Osadchuk believes that the Prosecutor General should resign if the information about 49 prosecutors from Khmelnytsky region with fictitious disabilities is confirmed. The issue will be discussed at the meetings of the Verkhovna Rada Committee.
If the information about 49 prosecutors from Khmelnytsky region who allegedly registered fictitious disabilities is confirmed, Andriy Kostin should resign from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine. This opinion was expressed in a commentary to UNN by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement, MP Andriy Osadchuk.
I personally believe that if this really happened during the war, the Prosecutor General is obliged to resign if he cares about the reputation of the Prosecutor's Office as a constitutional body, part of the justice system
He added that the members of the Law Enforcement Committee discussed this situation in a working chat and that the issue is likely to be discussed at the next committee meetings.
So this issue was lively discussed in the working order by the members of the committee. There were, as I understand it, appeals from colleagues, but after the resignation of the regional prosecutor, the Prosecutor's Office actually admitted that this was all true. I think that this issue will be discussed at the next meeting of the committee
The scandal surrounding a significant number of prosecutors with disabilities in Khmelnytsky Oblast arose after information was published in the media. The day before, it was reported that dozens of prosecutors in Khmelnytsky region, headed by their chief, Oleksiy Oliynyk, had received disability.
According to journalists, they were recognized as persons with disabilities in exchange for covering up the corruption schemes of the head of the regional center for medical and social examination (MSEC), Tatiana Krupa. In early October, as part of an investigation into facilitating mobilization evasion by falsifying disability, Krupa was found to have about six million dollars in various currencies.
Currently, the Office of the Prosecutor General has announced an internal investigation.