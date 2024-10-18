On “disabled” prosecutors: an activist discovered that 14 heads of regional prosecutor's offices receive pensions either for long service or for disability
Kyiv • UNN
The activist found that 14 heads of regional prosecutor's offices aged about 45 receive a disability pension or a seniority pension. The Prosecutor General's Office is conducting an internal review of prosecutors with disabilities.
Among the heads of regional prosecutor's offices, 14 people receive a pension either for length of service or disability. The average age of these employees is 45 years. These data were made public by the chairman of the board of the NGO "Platform Civic Control" Denys Selin.
I looked at the heads of regional prosecutor's offices by region. 14 heads of regional prosecutor's offices receive pensions either for long service or disability. On average, they are 45 years old now
He drew special attention to the leadership of the Dnipropetrovs'k Prosecutor's Office.
"The head of our regional prosecutor's office, Serhiy Bizhko, born in 1976, has been receiving a pension for two years. Do you think he has a second disability group
The first deputy regional prosecutor is Valeriy Prikhozhanov, who has been receiving a pension for 3 years (born in 1974).
Another deputy regional prosecutor, Mykhailo Savenko, has been receiving a pension for two years. He was born in 1984. That is, he started receiving his pension at the age of 38. It is very similar to a disability pension. And as a pensioner, his family bought an apartment in Turkey for 693 thousand UAH. It looks like there was a sale of apartments for pensioners," Selin wrote.
He advised the Office of the Prosecutor General to "check the top prosecutors of all regions, because it may be very inconvenient if there are 49+ prosecutors with disabilities in each region.
Against the background of the scandal with “disabled” prosecutors: MP tells about an attempt to increase the salary costs for prosecutors at a record level17.10.24, 18:41 • 118144 views
Selin also noted that it is not surprising that prosecutors who "miraculously" receive a disability do not control the actions of their subordinates in courts when they merge cases in courts or do not attend court hearings at all.
"The hype about the actions of prosecutors definitely brings the reform of this body closer, so that the scoundrels can be purged. Therefore, there is no need to despair. Changes are definitely coming because of the publicity," the activist believes.
The main thing is not to confuse disabled prosecutors and disabled prosecutors: social media about Khmelnytsky prosecutors17.10.24, 23:24 • 19810 views
The scandal surrounding a significant number of prosecutors with disabilities in Khmelnytsky Oblast arose after information was published in the media. The day before, it was reported that dozens of prosecutors in Khmelnytsky region, headed by Oleynik, had received disability benefits.
According to journalists, they were recognized as persons with disabilities in exchange for covering up the corruption schemes of the head of the regional center for medical and social examination (MSEC), Tatiana Krupa. In early October, as part of an investigation into facilitating mobilization evasion by falsifying disability, Krupa was found to have about six million dollars in various currencies.
Currently, the Office of the Prosecutor General has announced that it is conducting an internal investigation.