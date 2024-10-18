On “disabled” prosecutors: an activist discovered that 14 heads of regional prosecutor's offices receive pensions either for long service or for disability

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

On “disabled” prosecutors: an activist discovered that 14 heads of regional prosecutor's offices receive pensions either for long service or for disability

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16201 views

The activist found that 14 heads of regional prosecutor's offices aged about 45 receive a disability pension or a seniority pension. The Prosecutor General's Office is conducting an internal review of prosecutors with disabilities.

On “disabled” prosecutors: an activist discovered that 14 heads of regional prosecutor's offices receive pensions either for long service or for disability

Among the heads of regional prosecutor's offices, 14 people receive a pension either for length of service or disability. The average age of these employees is 45 years. These data were made public by the chairman of the board of the NGO "Platform Civic Control" Denys Selin.

I looked at the heads of regional prosecutor's offices by region. 14 heads of regional prosecutor's offices receive pensions either for long service or disability. On average, they are 45 years old now

- the activist wrote on his Facebook page.

He drew special attention to the leadership of the Dnipropetrovs'k Prosecutor's Office.

"The head of our regional prosecutor's office, Serhiy Bizhko, born in 1976, has been receiving a pension for two years. Do you think he has a second disability group

The first deputy regional prosecutor is Valeriy Prikhozhanov, who has been receiving a pension for 3 years (born in 1974).

Another deputy regional prosecutor, Mykhailo Savenko, has been receiving a pension for two years. He was born in 1984. That is, he started receiving his pension at the age of 38. It is very similar to a disability pension. And as a pensioner, his family bought an apartment in Turkey for 693 thousand UAH. It looks like there was a sale of apartments for pensioners," Selin wrote.

He advised the Office of the Prosecutor General to "check the top prosecutors of all regions, because it may be very inconvenient if there are 49+ prosecutors with disabilities in each region.

Selin also noted that it is not surprising that prosecutors who "miraculously" receive a disability do not control the actions of their subordinates in courts when they merge cases in courts or do not attend court hearings at all.

"The hype about the actions of prosecutors definitely brings the reform of this body closer, so that the scoundrels can be purged. Therefore, there is no need to despair. Changes are definitely coming because of the publicity," the activist believes.

The scandal surrounding a significant number of prosecutors with disabilities in Khmelnytsky Oblast arose after information was published in the media. The day before, it was reported that dozens of prosecutors in Khmelnytsky region, headed by Oleynik, had received disability benefits.

According to journalists, they were recognized as persons with disabilities in exchange for covering up the corruption schemes of the head of the regional center for medical and social examination (MSEC), Tatiana Krupa. In early October, as part of an investigation into facilitating mobilization evasion by falsifying disability, Krupa was found to have about six million dollars in various currencies.

Currently, the Office of the Prosecutor General has announced that it is conducting an internal investigation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Turkey
Khmelnytsky
