The main thing is not to confuse disabled prosecutors and disabled prosecutors: social media about Khmelnytsky prosecutors
Kyiv • UNN
Dozens of prosecutors in Khmelnytsky Oblast have applied for disability, prompting investigations and discussions on social media. The head of the MSEC, who was found to have millions of dollars, is allegedly linked to the corruption scheme.
The information about the disability of prosecutors in Khmelnytsky region and the reaction of the regional prosecutor Oleksiy Oliynyk to this message caused active discussions in the Ukrainian segment of social networks, UNN reports.
The internal investigation into the fact that prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office received disability groups is ongoing. The internal investigation covers the verification of not only information related to the above-mentioned regional prosecutor's office, but also other prosecutor's offices
Details
The scandal surrounding a significant number of prosecutors with disabilities in Khmelnytsky region arose after information was published in the media. The day before, there was news that dozens of prosecutors in Khmelnytsky region, headed by Oliynyk, had received disability.
According to journalists, they were recognized as persons with disabilities in exchange for covering up the corruption schemes of the head of the regional center for medical and social examination (MSEC) , Tatiana Krupa. In early October, as part of an investigation into facilitating mobilization evasion by falsifying disability, Krupa was found to have about six million dollars in various currencies.
And here's how Ukrainians are reacting on social media.
Oleksandr Derkach added: "We do not have 300 Spartans. We do not have 26 Baku commissars. We don't even have 28 Panfilov heroes. But we have 49 disabled prosecutors from Khmelnytsky. Every morning, these powerful people, overcoming their fierce weakness, rise from their wheelchairs to fight against corruption. This means that everything will be fine."
Other social media users also draw memes.