SBU conducted searches at "Kyivteploenergo" after Russian attacks, heat restoration process blocked - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The SBU conducted searches at the main office of "Kyivteploenergo" on February 12 and 13, seizing technical documentation. This happened after a massive attack that left part of the capital without heat, and blocked restoration processes.

SBU conducted searches at "Kyivteploenergo" after Russian attacks, heat restoration process blocked - KMDA

On Thursday, February 12, and Friday, February 13, SBU representatives conducted two searches at the main office of "Kyivteploenergo" based on a single court order. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As noted by the Kyiv City State Administration, this happened immediately after a massive combined attack, which critically damaged energy facilities. A significant part of the capital was left without heat.

Due to the shutdown of the central office, the coordination of personnel and structural units was disrupted. At the most critical moment for the city, the processes necessary to restore heat supply were effectively blocked. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, this is already the 103rd procedural action at the enterprise.

 - the post says.

At the same time, "Kyivteploenergo" states that SBU employees are also seizing technical documentation and draft contracts necessary for the restoration of damaged facilities and the connection of new equipment.

This negates all efforts of energy workers and city authorities, as the restoration of seized documents will take a significant amount of time, which will slow down restoration work and the connection of new equipment.

- stated the Kyiv City State Administration.

Recall

A 66-year-old employee of "Kyivteploenergo" died while working at one of the critical infrastructure facilities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

