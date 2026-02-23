$43.270.01
SBU and Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed new details of the detention of the perpetrator who committed a triple terrorist attack in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The SBU and the Ministry of Internal Affairs released details of the triple terrorist attack in Lviv, where explosive devices were remotely activated.

SBU and Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed new details of the detention of the perpetrator who committed a triple terrorist attack in Lviv

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have released new details of the triple terrorist attack in Lviv. In particular, the explosive devices were made from improvised materials, equipped with mobile phones for remote detonation, and the explosions themselves were activated online by Russian handlers at the moment law enforcement officers arrived at the scene in response to a call about an alleged break-in at a store. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

Details

As stated by the SBU, the Security Service and the National Police, within 10 hours, identified and detained a Ukrainian citizen involved in the triple terrorist attack that occurred on the night of February 22 in Lviv. Investigative actions are currently being conducted with her, and other individuals who may be involved in the crime are being investigated.

The SBU has been investigating this terrorist attack from the very first minutes. Together with representatives of the National Police, we apprehended the perpetrator of the crime "hot on the trail." She turned out to be a 33-year-old resident of Rivne Oblast, whom Russian handlers recruited online. After the explosions, she planned to leave the territory of Ukraine, but the SBU and the National Police thwarted these plans. The suspect was detained within 10 hours of the terrorist attack. I want to emphasize that we find every accomplice of the Russian Federation and bring them to justice. Therefore, punishment is inevitable.

- said Ivan Rudnytskyi, Deputy Head of the SBU.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko stated: "If we talk about terrorist acts, then together with colleagues, we have solved 78% of such crimes during this time. Of these, 26% were committed by minors. Russia uses our citizens, and most often, those who succumb to recruitment do not receive money – instead, they face real life imprisonment. And in some cases, Russians get rid of perpetrators – eliminating them directly during an attempt to plant explosives. If you or your loved ones receive similar offers – immediately report them to law enforcement agencies. One timely signal can save many lives."

The SBU noted that, as recorded in the case materials, the perpetrator made three improvised explosive devices and planted them near a grocery store. At night, a call was received on line 102 about an alleged "illegal entry into this establishment by two men."

"When law enforcement officers arrived at the location, the Rashists remotely activated the first IED. After the explosion, two more police patrols and a foot patrol of the National Guard arrived at the scene. At that moment, the second and third explosions occurred almost simultaneously. As a result of the terrorist attack, a police officer was killed. Another 25 people, including a minor, suffered injuries of varying severity," the SBU added.

As the investigation established, the preparation of the terrorist attack was carried out by a 33-year-old native of Rivne region, recruited by the enemy, who fell for the Rashists' bait while searching for "easy money" in Telegram channels. After recruitment, she arrived in Lviv and settled in a rented apartment near the planned terrorist attack site. Then the woman received detailed instructions from a handler from the Russian Federation on how to make IEDs from improvised means.

The components for the bomb were purchased by the suspect in household departments of supermarkets. Then she made explosives from them, which she equipped with mobile phones for remote detonation. Also, at the direction of the handler, the perpetrator installed a smartphone in the apartment, which broadcast live video with a view of the "target." With its help, the enemy monitored the situation around the store and carried out remote detonations when police crews arrived at the scene. After completing the task, the terrorist hastily left the crime scene and headed to the railway station in Sambir (Lviv region). Searches were conducted at her temporary residence in Lviv, and evidence of working for the enemy was seized.

- noted the SBU.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service are conducting additional investigative actions. Proceedings under Part 3 of Article 258 (terrorist act) and Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons and explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are ongoing. Comprehensive measures are being taken to establish all circumstances of the terrorist attack and other persons who may be involved in it.

The National Police stated that they consider the explosions in Lviv and Mykolaiv as a targeted attack on the law enforcement system

Recall

On the night of February 22, two explosions occurred in the center of Lviv. Previously, a report was received on line "102" about a break-in at a store on Danylushyna Street, 20 in Lviv. After the arrival of a patrol police crew at the scene, an explosion occurred. Upon the arrival of the second crew, another explosion occurred. As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed and more than 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement officers managed to quickly identify the person involved in the terrorist attack. The woman was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in Staryi Sambir.

On the same day, she was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act that led to the death of a person, and illegal handling of weapons.

The 33-year-old suspect in the terrorist attack in the center of Lviv was taken into custody for a period of 60 days without the right to bail.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
