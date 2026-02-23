$43.270.01
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:38 PM • 2868 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 3198 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 3768 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
03:53 PM • 7568 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 10065 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9952 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 11608 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 38269 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 43661 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
The National Police stated that they consider the explosions in Lviv and Mykolaiv as a targeted attack on the law enforcement system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv, where seven patrol officers were injured, is a targeted attack. Two police officers are in serious condition.

The National Police stated that they consider the explosions in Lviv and Mykolaiv as a targeted attack on the law enforcement system

The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the attack on a non-operational gas station in Mykolaiv, where seven employees of the Patrol Police Department were injured, is considered a targeted attack on the law enforcement system and an attempt to destabilize the situation within the country. Vyhivskyi wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Today at 18:10, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv on the territory of a non-operational gas station. As a result, seven employees of the Patrol Police Department were injured. They had arrived for a shift change and parked their cars there. Two of them are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives.

- Vyhivskyi wrote.

He reminded that the day before yesterday, on February 21, a terrorist attack against police officers occurred in Lviv.

This is not a coincidence. The enemy is deliberately trying to kill Ukrainian police officers who daily protect people and the state. We consider these events a targeted attack on the law enforcement system and an attempt to destabilize the situation within the country.

- Vyhivskyi added.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, an explosion occurred at a non-operational gas station, injuring seven patrol police officers. Two of them are in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives.

On the night of February 22, two explosions occurred in the center of Lviv. Previously, a report was received on the "102" line about a break-in at a store on Danylyshyna Street, 20, in Lviv. Upon the arrival of a patrol police crew at the scene, an explosion occurred. Upon the arrival of a second crew, another explosion occurred. As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed and more than 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement officers managed to quickly identify the person involved in the terrorist attack. The woman was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in Staryi Sambir.

On the same day, she was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act that resulted in death, and illegal handling of weapons.

The 33-year-old suspect in the terrorist attack in the center of Lviv was taken into custody for a period of 60 days without the right to bail.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv
Mykolaiv