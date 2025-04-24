Rutte to urge US not to force Ukraine into pro-Russian peace deal - FT

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 9694 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 22313 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 62338 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 117715 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 149411 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209355 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 104911 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 176250 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60800 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42627 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
3.3m/s
27%
746 mm
Popular news

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 60152 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 69070 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 29664 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 27944 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 10282 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 28165 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209355 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 120688 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 176250 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 129959 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Cyril Ramaphosa

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Poland

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 29824 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 69230 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 50824 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 57487 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 67990 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Dassault Mirage 2000

Rutte to urge US not to force Ukraine into pro-Russian peace deal - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1822 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will urge the Trump administration not to impose a peace agreement on Ukraine that would appease Putin. He will stress that this will increase the threat to Europe.

Rutte to urge US not to force Ukraine into pro-Russian peace deal - FT

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will urge the administration of US President Donald Trump not to force Ukraine to accept a peace agreement against its will, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Rutte will use meetings with close aides to Trump on Thursday to argue that an unfair peace settlement" that "appeases" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will "increase Moscow's threat to Europe," three officials briefed on the preparations said.

"Rutte will use meetings with Trump's Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to stress that European security will also be threatened if a pro-Putin settlement is imposed on Kyiv," people say.

"The main message is to make Americans understand what is at stake," said one NATO diplomat. Rutte will also discuss how best to coordinate the transfer of more of the burden of European defense to NATO from the US to European armed forces, people say.

Other Western leaders are also stepping up efforts to influence Trump's tough stance. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will "take advantage" of any opportunity to speak with Trump at Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, her spokesman said on Thursday.

Rutte's long-planned visit to Washington, primarily focused on preparations for the NATO leaders' summit in June, comes as Trump's desire for a quick peace deal in Ukraine threatens to drive a wedge between the US and Kyiv's European allies, the publication writes.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, told reporters on Thursday that Trump's position on the peninsula, which Russia invaded and forcibly annexed from Ukraine in 2014, "fully corresponds to the Russian position."

"Russia has offered to abandon some of Putin's remaining claims to Ukrainian territory not under its control, but has shown no willingness to agree to any peace deal unless its core demands are met," the publication notes.

"President Putin is in favor of achieving peace while ensuring the interests of our country. This is a prerequisite," Peskov said, according to state Russian media.

Peskov also "ruled out accepting a European peacekeeping presence in Ukraine," which is part of a plan presented by the US to Ukraine and its allies in Paris last week, the publication writes.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, is expected to meet with Putin in Moscow for the fourth time this year this week.

Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, nothing has changed - Rutte15.04.25, 20:44 • 8008 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Pete Hegseth
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
European Commission
Financial Times
NATO
Pope Francis
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Paris
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$66.65
Bitcoin
$92,778.30
S&P 500
$5,381.25
Tesla
$250.60
Газ TTF
$33.60
Золото
$3,346.74
Ethereum
$1,757.85