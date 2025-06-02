Rutte on the Vilnius Summit: We will discuss the issue of Ukraine

During today's summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries, the issue of Ukraine will be discussed to ensure that Kyiv has everything it needs to continue the fight and be able to bring the war started by Russia to an end, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said before the start of the summit in Vilnius, reports UNN.

As you all know, the NATO summit will take place in about three weeks. A lot of attention will be paid to defense spending and defense production. We know that the Russians are recovering really quickly. We know that China is increasing its presence. We know that China, Russia and North Korea are working together. - Rutte said.

He stressed that since Russia is a long-term threat to NATO, it is really crucial that the necessary decisions are taken in The Hague when it comes to spending and industrial production.

Of course, we will discuss the issue of Ukraine in The Hague, as well as today, to ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to continue the fight and be able to bring this terrible Russian war of aggression against Ukraine to an end, which must be lasting, long-lasting. So, all of this will be today, and we look forward to the leadership of the President of Lithuania in holding this meeting today. - Rutte said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the capital of Lithuania to participate in the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries.