Rutte on the Vilnius Summit: We will discuss the issue of Ukraine

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 25404 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 68550 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 101005 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 163311 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 186326 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 111505 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 238743 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 178414 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123287 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108440 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news

In Kyiv, a dual-purpose shelter will be built with McDonald's and parking

June 2, 12:11 AM • 6612 views

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 71565 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

June 2, 02:37 AM • 54161 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 107925 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 16635 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 238743 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 289390 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 303152 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 309111 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 406157 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 17156 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 98554 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 178414 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 122408 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 153802 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Rutte on the Vilnius Summit: We will discuss the issue of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

The Bucharest Nine summit will discuss providing Ukraine with everything it needs to fight. The Russian Federation is a long-term threat to NATO, so it is important to make the necessary decisions.

Rutte on the Vilnius Summit: We will discuss the issue of Ukraine

During today's summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries, the issue of Ukraine will be discussed to ensure that Kyiv has everything it needs to continue the fight and be able to bring the war started by Russia to an end, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said before the start of the summit in Vilnius, reports UNN.

Details

As you all know, the NATO summit will take place in about three weeks. A lot of attention will be paid to defense spending and defense production. We know that the Russians are recovering really quickly. We know that China is increasing its presence. We know that China, Russia and North Korea are working together.

- Rutte said.

He stressed that since Russia is a long-term threat to NATO, it is really crucial that the necessary decisions are taken in The Hague when it comes to spending and industrial production.

Of course, we will discuss the issue of Ukraine in The Hague, as well as today, to ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to continue the fight and be able to bring this terrible Russian war of aggression against Ukraine to an end, which must be lasting, long-lasting. So, all of this will be today, and we look forward to the leadership of the President of Lithuania in holding this meeting today.

- Rutte said.

Ukraine expects to be involved in the NATO Summit in The Hague: important strong decisions amid Russian terror - MFA26.05.25, 20:17 • 2852 views

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the capital of Lithuania to participate in the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
The Hague
Vilnius
North Korea
Lithuania
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9