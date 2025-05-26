Ukraine expects to be involved in the NATO Summit in The Hague: important strong decisions amid Russian terror - MFA

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 19699 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 55932 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 59252 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 78098 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 93544 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 77923 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 81923 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 84487 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80206 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85029 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.5m/s
89%
747mm
Popular news

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

May 26, 09:48 AM • 58529 views

NMT: how many applicants failed the exam last year

May 26, 10:04 AM • 32030 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM • 47000 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 35237 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 33646 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 33933 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 434704 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 470692 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 421278 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 511373 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 15131 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 35456 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 171420 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 275345 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 109372 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Ukraine expects to be involved in the NATO Summit in The Hague: important strong decisions amid Russian terror - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

Ukraine strives to be part of the NATO summit in The Hague, hoping for strong decisions. Sybiha emphasized the importance of allied unity amid Russian air terror.

Ukraine expects to be involved in the NATO Summit in The Hague: important strong decisions amid Russian terror - MFA

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, announced that it is extremely important for Ukraine to be at the NATO summit and, through personal presence, to become part of its success.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Ukraine considers it extremely important to be represented at the Hague NATO Summit and to become part of its success - both through personal presence at the highest level and through strong decisions of the Summit.

- the statement reads on the Telegram page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed that against the background of increased air terror by Russia against Ukraine, it is important for allies in The Hague to send clear signals of unity, strength and resilience.

Russia is killing children, nothing will change without pressure on Moscow: Sybiga and Yermak reacted to the night attack25.05.25, 10:38 • 4482 views

In these three days, Russia launched a total of 995 missiles and drones against Ukraine. Almost a thousand in just three days. Last night, Russia conducted a combined attack, using 364 missiles and drones - an absolute record of terror. This is a clear confirmation that Putin does not seek peace. He only seeks war, murder and destruction

- said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

The NATO Summit has been shortened to two days, and the final declaration may not mention Ukraine and Russia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha stated that Russia is manipulating to push the United States out of the peace process.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
NATO
The Hague
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.13
Bitcoin
$109,399.00
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,371.21
Ethereum
$2,543.10