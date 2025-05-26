Ukraine expects to be involved in the NATO Summit in The Hague: important strong decisions amid Russian terror - MFA

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, announced that it is extremely important for Ukraine to be at the NATO summit and, through personal presence, to become part of its success.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Ukraine considers it extremely important to be represented at the Hague NATO Summit and to become part of its success - both through personal presence at the highest level and through strong decisions of the Summit. - the statement reads on the Telegram page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed that against the background of increased air terror by Russia against Ukraine, it is important for allies in The Hague to send clear signals of unity, strength and resilience.

Russia is killing children, nothing will change without pressure on Moscow: Sybiga and Yermak reacted to the night attack

In these three days, Russia launched a total of 995 missiles and drones against Ukraine. Almost a thousand in just three days. Last night, Russia conducted a combined attack, using 364 missiles and drones - an absolute record of terror. This is a clear confirmation that Putin does not seek peace. He only seeks war, murder and destruction - said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

The NATO Summit has been shortened to two days, and the final declaration may not mention Ukraine and Russia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha stated that Russia is manipulating to push the United States out of the peace process.