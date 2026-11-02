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Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine’s regions: where the enemy struck and the aftermath of the attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5276 views

Russia attacked regions of Ukraine with drones and aerial bombs. Three people were killed; children were among the more than 30 injured.

Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine’s regions: where the enemy struck and the aftermath of the attacks

Throughout the evening of November 1 and the night of November 2, Russian forces attacked a number of regions of Ukraine with drones, aerial bombs and other types of weapons. According to local authorities and law enforcement officials, 3 people were killed and at least 30 more were injured, including children, UNN reports.

Details

In the Sumy region, Russians carried out 43 strikes on 15 settlements over the past day. In the Hlukhiv community, a 70-year-old woman was killed when a drone hit a car. Overall, 8 casualties were reported in the region, three of whom sought medical assistance after the October 30 attack.

In the Vinnytsia region, a Russian drone attacked the Koziatyn community. A 13-year-old girl and a woman were killed, while 6 people were injured, including 4 children. A dormitory housing internally displaced people from the Donetsk region was damaged.

Consequences of attacks in other regions

Kharkiv region. On the evening of November 1, Russians attacked the village of Vasyshcheve, likely with a Geran-3 jet-powered drone. 11 people were injured, including a 3-year-old girl. The roof of a five-story building caught fire, and private houses were damaged.

Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, 4 people were injured. Over the course of the day, the enemy carried out numerous strikes on settlements in the region, including 21 airstrikes.

Odesa region. Russian forces attacked Odesa at night. 4 people were injured, and infrastructure facilities, 2 residential buildings and a garage were damaged.

Poltava region. In the Hradyzk community, 4 houses and cars were damaged and one person was injured as a result of a drone falling. In the Lokhvytsia community, drone debris damaged a residential building; preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Rescuers, medics and law enforcement officers are working at the sites of the strikes. Information about the consequences of the attacks is being уточined.

A Russian strike on a dormitory housing internally displaced people in Vinnytsia region claimed the lives of 2 people, while 6 others were injured, including 4 children02.11.26, 06:17 • 9460 views

Stepan Haftko

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