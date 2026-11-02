A Russian strike on a dormitory housing internally displaced people in Vinnytsia region claimed the lives of 2 people, while 6 others were injured, including 4 children
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone struck a dormitory housing internally displaced people in the Koziatyn community. A woman and a 13-year-old girl were killed, and six people were injured, including four children.
In the Koziatyn community of Vinnytsia region, a 13-year-old girl and a woman were killed as a result of a Russian drone attack. The number of injured has risen to 6, including 4 children. This was reported by Nataliia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.
Details
According to her, three 5-year-old children and a 16-year-old boy were injured. One of the girls is in serious condition, while three other children sustained moderate injuries.
A man and a woman with minor injuries were also hospitalized. Overall, Vinnytsia region has been under a massive Russian attack for more than a day.
Russian strike damaged a dormitory housing displaced people
As a result of the attack, a railway transport dormitory was damaged. Internally displaced persons lived there, including people from occupied settlements in Donetsk region. They are now searching for new housing for them.
Iryna Repalo, acting mayor of the Koziatyn community, reported that 2 two-story buildings and a children's sports school were also damaged.
According to her, 3 families are being relocated to other homes. A special commission will assess the damage, which is planned to be compensated.
A three-day mourning period for those killed was announced in the Koziatyn community starting November 2.
The enemy struck a vocational school dormitory in Vinnytsia region, killing two people and injuring three01.11.26, 17:48 • 7970 views