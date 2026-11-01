The enemy struck a vocational school dormitory in Vinnytsia region, killing two people and injuring three

In Vinnytsia region, a Russian drone struck the grounds of a dormitory at a vocational school. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"Two people were killed. Three more were injured, including two 5-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy," the statement posted on the Telegram channel said.

All those injured were hospitalized.

Rescuers extinguished a fire involving two cars that broke out as a result of the strike.

Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Russia attacked Vinnytsia region: energy facilities and buildings damaged