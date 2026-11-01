The enemy struck a vocational school dormitory in Vinnytsia region, killing two people and injuring three
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were killed and three injured as a result of a drone strike on a vocational school dormitory. Two 5-year-old girls are among the injured.
In Vinnytsia region, a Russian drone struck the grounds of a dormitory at a vocational school. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.
Details
"Two people were killed. Three more were injured, including two 5-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy," the statement posted on the Telegram channel said.
All those injured were hospitalized.
Rescuers extinguished a fire involving two cars that broke out as a result of the strike.
Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.
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