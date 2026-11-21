Russian forces attacked a five-story residential building in the settlement of Solonytsivka, Kharkiv region, with a strike drone. Eleven people, including two children, were injured in the impact. A large-scale fire broke out in the apartment building. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

An enemy drone struck the residential building, after which fire engulfed apartments on the 4th and 5th floors. Part of the technical floor also caught fire.

The total area of the fire was 250 sq. m. Rescuers and other emergency services arrived at the site of the attack.

Consequences of the strike on Solonytsivka

In addition to the five-story building, the Russian attack damaged other apartment buildings and private homes. Dacha structures and passenger cars were also damaged.

Firefighters, canine units, bomb disposal experts, SES psychologists, and community rescue officers worked at the site. Employees of the local fire brigade also joined the effort to eliminate the consequences of the strike.

Rescuers did not specify the condition of the 11 injured people, including two children.

The number of wounded in Kryvyi Rih has risen to 42 – 27 people are in serious condition