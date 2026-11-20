The number of people injured as a result of the strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 42, including four children. Earlier, 21 casualties had been reported. At the same time, 27 people are in serious condition. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, as of 11:00 p.m., the number of casualties had doubled compared with the previous figures.

Medics continue to provide the necessary assistance to all those injured. Particular concern is caused by the condition of the 27 people who sustained severe injuries.

The enemy attacked the parking lot of a popular restaurant: in Kryvyi Rih, the number of injured has risen to 20, including children

The deaths of two people have also been confirmed—a 7-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman.

According to preliminary information, the attack damaged 23 apartment buildings. A hospital and business facilities were also damaged.

The extent of the damage is still being clarified.

Ballistic strike on Kryvyi Rih: a 20-year-old paramedic and a 7-year-old boy have died in hospital