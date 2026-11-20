In Kryvyi Rih, an ambulance paramedic who arrived at the site of the enemy strike was killed, while an injured 7-year-old boy died in intensive care. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, according to UNN.

A 20-year-old woman, an ambulance paramedic, died in the hospital. Damn Russians... There are no words. Only tears… - Vilkul reported.

It later became known that a 7-year-old boy died in intensive care.

The doctors did everything possible, but he had very severe head injuries - Vilkul added.

We add

As reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, the number of people injured in the Russian attack increased to 21. Among the injured are two emergency responders. Medics are providing everyone with the necessary assistance.

The enemy attacked the parking lot of a popular restaurant: in Kryvyi Rih, the number of injured has risen to 20, including children