Russians, according to intelligence, continue to plan attacks on Ukrainians - Zelenskyy

We have intelligence data that the Russians are going to continue to carry out such attacks on Ukrainians. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who instructed law enforcement agencies to work out measures to prevent such crimes, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy emphasized that more activity and more involvement of the communities themselves, the involvement of local leaders, government institutions, everyone, is needed to reduce Russian capabilities to organize terrorist attacks and sabotage in the Ukrainian rear at all levels.

We have intelligence data that the Russians are going to continue to do such things, such actual attacks on Ukrainians. We need more protection for people. - the Head of State said.

The President instructed law enforcement agencies - the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, and the SBU - to work out such measures, such a response, to prevent similar crimes.

Our law enforcement officers already have some experience in countering this. Dozens of similar situations have been prevented. Ukrainian law enforcement officers constantly counter such recruitments. - Zelenskyy summarized.

On the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Lviv, as a result of which a 23-year-old policewoman died. The attackers used the tactic of a repeated explosion after a fake call to "102".

Subsequently, the number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people.

Later, a woman was detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack on Danylyshyna Street, 20. As a result of the explosion, 25 people were injured.