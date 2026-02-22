$43.270.00
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 19716 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 22757 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 38591 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 47469 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 39037 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 63076 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 65757 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41709 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 38756 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russians, according to intelligence, continue to plan attacks on Ukrainians - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported intelligence data regarding future attacks by Russians on Ukrainians. He instructed law enforcement agencies to develop measures to prevent such crimes.

Russians, according to intelligence, continue to plan attacks on Ukrainians - Zelenskyy

We have intelligence data that the Russians are going to continue to carry out such attacks on Ukrainians. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who instructed law enforcement agencies to work out measures to prevent such crimes, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that more activity and more involvement of the communities themselves, the involvement of local leaders, government institutions, everyone, is needed to reduce Russian capabilities to organize terrorist attacks and sabotage in the Ukrainian rear at all levels.

We have intelligence data that the Russians are going to continue to do such things, such actual attacks on Ukrainians. We need more protection for people.

- the Head of State said.

Perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Lviv were recruited via Telegram, the organization of the attack is Russian - Zelenskyy22.02.26, 20:08 • 1000 views

The President instructed law enforcement agencies - the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, and the SBU - to work out such measures, such a response, to prevent similar crimes.

Our law enforcement officers already have some experience in countering this. Dozens of similar situations have been prevented. Ukrainian law enforcement officers constantly counter such recruitments.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Terrorist attack in Lviv: 33-year-old woman notified of suspicion, involvement of Russian representatives being established22.02.26, 19:57 • 1198 views

Recall

On the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Lviv, as a result of which a 23-year-old policewoman died. The attackers used the tactic of a repeated explosion after a fake call to "102".

Subsequently, the number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people.

Later, a woman was detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack on Danylyshyna Street, 20. As a result of the explosion, 25 people were injured.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv