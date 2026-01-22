$43.180.08
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 15730 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 23661 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 39293 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 38353 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 61335 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 33275 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 54519 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 54199 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 22043 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv region: debris damaged house windows, fell on kindergarten

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

On January 22, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv region, with debris from enemy UAVs recorded falling in several communities. In Vyshhorod district, windows of a residential building were damaged, and debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten.

Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv region: debris damaged house windows, fell on kindergarten

On Thursday, January 22, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv Oblast - the consequences of falling enemy UAV debris were recorded in several communities of the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Details

In Vyshhorod district, the blast wave damaged the windows of a residential private house. There were no casualties.

Also, debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten. Staff and children were in the shelter at that moment - this saved lives. There is no damage. Services continue to inspect and record the consequences of the attack

- Kalashnyk stated.

Recall

On the night of January 22, Russians attacked the civilian population of Odesa district with attack drones. One of the drones hit between the 18th and 19th floors of an apartment building, without further detonation.

Later, the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that a young man born in 2009 died as a result of the attack.

UNN also reported that on the night of January 22, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was attacked by Russian drones: houses and cars were damaged in Pavlohrad. A woman was injured in the Vasylkiv community, and there was also an injured person in Kryvyi Rih.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pavlohrad
Kryvyi Rih