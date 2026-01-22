Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv region: debris damaged house windows, fell on kindergarten

On Thursday, January 22, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv Oblast - the consequences of falling enemy UAV debris were recorded in several communities of the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Details

In Vyshhorod district, the blast wave damaged the windows of a residential private house. There were no casualties.

Also, debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten. Staff and children were in the shelter at that moment - this saved lives. There is no damage. Services continue to inspect and record the consequences of the attack - Kalashnyk stated.

Recall

On the night of January 22, Russians attacked the civilian population of Odesa district with attack drones. One of the drones hit between the 18th and 19th floors of an apartment building, without further detonation.

Later, the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that a young man born in 2009 died as a result of the attack.

UNN also reported that on the night of January 22, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was attacked by Russian drones: houses and cars were damaged in Pavlohrad. A woman was injured in the Vasylkiv community, and there was also an injured person in Kryvyi Rih.