Russian troops attacked three districts of Donetsk region - there are dead and wounded

On Sunday, February 22, Russians attacked three districts of Donetsk Oblast - Pokrovsky, Kramatorsky, and Bakhmutsky. As a result of the attack, there are dead and wounded, and houses have been destroyed, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

Details

During the day, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast 12 times. 197 people, including 20 children, were evacuated from the front line.

In Krasnopillya of the Kryvorizka community, a house was damaged. In Zoloty Kolodyaz of the Shakhivska community, 3 houses were damaged, and 1 more in Toretsk. In Mykolaivka of the Kramatorsk district, a person was wounded, an administrative building was damaged, a car was destroyed; in Orykhuvatka, a person died. In Sloviansk, a private house was destroyed. In Druzhkivka, 1 person died and 1 was wounded, a cafe and a house were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, a person died, a house was damaged. In Platonivka of the Siverska community, a house was damaged - Filashkin reported.

Recall

On the night of February 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine, using strategic bombers and hundreds of drones. The main strike was aimed at Kyiv, with missiles moving through several regions.