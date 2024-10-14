Russian shelling and bad weather caused power outages in five regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Due to Russian shelling and weather conditions, there are problems with electricity supply in Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions. The power system remains balanced, but the Ministry of Energy is calling for energy savings.
Russian shelling caused power outages in Donetsk, Sumy and Kherson regions over the past day. Due to the bad weather, problems with electricity arose in Dnipropetrovs'k, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, the Energy Ministry reported on Monday, UNN reported.
Consequences of the shelling by the Russian Federation
Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, power outages were reported in Donetsk, Sumy and Kherson regions.
In Kharkiv region , an overhead line was disconnected during an air raid. Consumers were not cut off from power.
Weather conditions
Due to unfavorable weather conditions, there were power outages in one settlement in Dnipropetrovska oblast and one settlement in Kharkivska oblast.
In addition, overhead power lines were disconnected in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions due to bad weather. Substations and consumers lost power. The power supply has been partially restored.
Networks status
Volyn region: due to technological disruptions, equipment at one of the substations was turned off, which led to a power outage for household consumers. The power supply has been restored.
In total, 553 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to hostilities and technical violations.
Generation and consumption
According to the Ministry of Energy, the power system remains balanced. However, constant hostile attacks lead to damage that complicates its operation. Therefore, the ministry called for continued economical use of electricity during peak consumption hours, especially during the evening load period from 17:00 to 22:00.
Import
For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 6300 MWh with a capacity of 1339 MW.
