Ukrenergo: No plans to cut off electricity in Ukraine on Monday

Tomorrow, September 23, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

No consumption restriction measures are planned for tomorrow, September 23 - the company said in a statement.

Despite this, power engineers urged Ukrainians to conserve electricity in the evening

The International Energy Agency believes that in the winter , the shortage of electricity in Ukraine could reach six gigawatts. In this regard, the coming winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of