Ukrenergo: No plans to cut off electricity in Ukraine on Monday
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo has announced that blackout schedules will not be applied in Ukraine on September 23. Power engineers urge to conserve electricity in the evening.
Tomorrow, September 23, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
No consumption restriction measures are planned for tomorrow, September 23
Despite this, power engineers urged Ukrainians to conserve electricity in the evening
Recall
The International Energy Agency believes that in the winter , the shortage of electricity in Ukraine could reach six gigawatts. In this regard, the coming winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of