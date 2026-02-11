Russian FPV drone attacked Kharkiv region, two teenagers injured - OVA

The Russian army attacked a village in Kharkiv region with an FPV drone, injuring 15-year-old and 14-year-old boys. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

The enemy attacked the village of Zolochiv with an FPV drone. As a result of the shelling, 15-year-old and 14-year-old boys were injured. Medics provided all necessary assistance. - Syniehubov reported.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the windows of a private house and a civilian car were damaged.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone - mayor