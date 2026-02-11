Russian FPV drone attacked Kharkiv region, two teenagers injured - OVA

$43.090.06
02:43 PM • 2976 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 11972 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 12230 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 16375 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 27708 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 23238 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 37706 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 38050 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 33560 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32694 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 20367 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 15674 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 11489 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 15031 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 11363 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 11972 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 11393 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 15060 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 27708 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 40884 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Village
Lviv
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 2002 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 6386 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 11526 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 30276 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 31689 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Russian FPV drone attacked Kharkiv region, two teenagers injured - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

As a result of a Russian FPV drone attack on the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, 15-year-old and 14-year-old boys were injured. A private house and a civilian car were damaged.

Russian FPV drone attacked Kharkiv region, two teenagers injured - OVA

The Russian army attacked a village in Kharkiv region with an FPV drone, injuring 15-year-old and 14-year-old boys. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

The enemy attacked the village of Zolochiv with an FPV drone. As a result of the shelling, 15-year-old and 14-year-old boys were injured. Medics provided all necessary assistance.

- Syniehubov reported.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the windows of a private house and a civilian car were damaged.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone - mayor09.02.26, 22:39 • 6932 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Village
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast