Russia attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a Russian "Molniya" drone attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district. Details of the incident are being clarified.
The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district with a "Molniya" drone. We are clarifying the details
