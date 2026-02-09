$43.050.09
08:00 PM • 1072 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
07:32 PM • 2914 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
06:49 PM • 4688 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
06:25 PM • 6746 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 11411 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 14293 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 25581 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 41737 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 41814 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 57046 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
Russia attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a Russian "Molniya" drone attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district. Details of the incident are being clarified.

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district with a "Molniya" drone. We are clarifying the details 

- Terekhov reported.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv