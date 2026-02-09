Russian drone attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi kills one man, injures four

$43.050.09
08:22 AM • 752 views
The coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 2610 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 13905 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 30877 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 33908 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 33450 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 33187 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25590 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17385 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13082 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Poll in Germany: more than half of Germans support increased aid to UkraineFebruary 8, 11:32 PM • 4612 views
Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationFebruary 8, 11:42 PM • 10662 views
New verdict for Narges Mohammadi: Nobel laureate sentenced to 7.5 years in prisonFebruary 8, 11:56 PM • 4330 views
Catastrophe for the Kremlin: Vietnam abandons Russian weapons in favor of NATO armamentsPhotoFebruary 9, 12:20 AM • 10561 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhoto05:05 AM • 7822 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 38603 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 60153 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 77842 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 71679 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 71478 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 4016 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 29439 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 43236 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 44493 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 52915 views
Russian drone attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi kills one man, injures four

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

As a result of a night attack by Russian drones on Novhorod-Siverskyi, a 71-year-old man was killed and four people were injured. Buildings were damaged, as well as a school and a residential building in other communities.

Russian drone attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi kills one man, injures four

As a result of a night attack by Russian drones on Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region, a 71-year-old man was killed and four more people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As Chaus reported, at night the aggressor attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi with "Geran" type drones. The strike hit residential areas.

"People were sleeping. This attack took the life of a 71-year-old man. Previously, four people were injured - two men and two elderly women. The injured are currently in the hospital. Houses were damaged, some were completely destroyed. During the day there were strikes on Semenivka. Houses and power lines were damaged," Chaus wrote.

In addition, according to preliminary information, he noted, in the village of Snovsk community, a residential building caught fire due to a drone hit. In the village of Mensk community, a non-operating school building caught fire as a result of UAV explosions.

"During the day there were 29 shellings. 34 explosions. Our defenders work on enemy drones every day. A significant part of them are shot down, but, unfortunately, not all. Last week, 185 air targets were destroyed in the Chernihiv region," Chaus's post says.

116 out of 149 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, part of 11 ballistic Iskanders intercepted09.02.26, 09:59 • 1178 views

Police showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Chernihiv region.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Village
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Chernihiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Novhorod-Siverskyi