Russian drone attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi kills one man, injures four

As a result of a night attack by Russian drones on Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region, a 71-year-old man was killed and four more people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As Chaus reported, at night the aggressor attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi with "Geran" type drones. The strike hit residential areas.

"People were sleeping. This attack took the life of a 71-year-old man. Previously, four people were injured - two men and two elderly women. The injured are currently in the hospital. Houses were damaged, some were completely destroyed. During the day there were strikes on Semenivka. Houses and power lines were damaged," Chaus wrote.

In addition, according to preliminary information, he noted, in the village of Snovsk community, a residential building caught fire due to a drone hit. In the village of Mensk community, a non-operating school building caught fire as a result of UAV explosions.

"During the day there were 29 shellings. 34 explosions. Our defenders work on enemy drones every day. A significant part of them are shot down, but, unfortunately, not all. Last week, 185 air targets were destroyed in the Chernihiv region," Chaus's post says.

