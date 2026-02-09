$43.050.09
February 8, 07:59 PM • 13062 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 29490 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 32597 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 32432 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 32327 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25195 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17146 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13021 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 25238 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 39936 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Exclusives
116 out of 149 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, part of 11 ballistic Iskanders intercepted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On the night of February 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with 11 ballistic missiles and 149 drones. Air defense shot down or suppressed 116 enemy UAVs and intercepted some of the missiles.

116 out of 149 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, part of 11 ballistic Iskanders intercepted

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 11 ballistic missiles and 149 drones; 116 drones were shot down or suppressed, and some Iskander-M missiles were intercepted and did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 9 (from 17:30 on February 8), the enemy attacked with 11 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region, as well as 149 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo – Russia, temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Hvardiiske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 116 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones. In addition, some Iskander-M ballistic missiles were intercepted and did not reach their targets. Missile hits and 23 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 6 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian attack on Volyn: Novovolynsk mayor reports enemy strike on substation, over 80,000 consumers without power09.02.26, 08:57 • 1524 views

Julia Shramko

