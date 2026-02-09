116 out of 149 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, part of 11 ballistic Iskanders intercepted
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of February 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with 11 ballistic missiles and 149 drones. Air defense shot down or suppressed 116 enemy UAVs and intercepted some of the missiles.
Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 11 ballistic missiles and 149 drones; 116 drones were shot down or suppressed, and some Iskander-M missiles were intercepted and did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 9 (from 17:30 on February 8), the enemy attacked with 11 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region, as well as 149 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo – Russia, temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Hvardiiske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 116 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones. In addition, some Iskander-M ballistic missiles were intercepted and did not reach their targets. Missile hits and 23 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 6 locations.
The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
Russian attack on Volyn: Novovolynsk mayor reports enemy strike on substation, over 80,000 consumers without power09.02.26, 08:57 • 1524 views