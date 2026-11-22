Due to massive Russian attacks, the situation with electricity supplies in Odesa and the surrounding areas remains extremely difficult. This is reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers caused serious damage to the main power grids. Due to the extensive destruction, it is currently physically impossible to transmit the necessary amount of electricity to consumers.

This is not simply a power deficit, but damage to key infrastructure on which the electricity supply of the city and surrounding settlements depends - Ukrenergo stated.

Energy workers worked throughout the day to restore the damaged networks. The work continued overnight.

The situation is significantly complicated by the constant threat of new attacks and air-raid alerts, which mean that repair crews are not always able to work continuously. In the morning, the partial restoration of electricity supplies to critical infrastructure facilities was launched. Ensuring their stable operation remains the top priority for all energy workers - Ukrenergo said in a post.

Due to the extensive damage, fully restoring electricity supplies will take time. At the same time, because of significant disruptions to heating, electricity, and water supplies, Odesa schools will switch to remote learning from November 23 through November 27 inclusive. This was reported by the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa City Council.

We understand that because of the outages, children will not always be able to join lessons online. Our teachers have prepared video lessons that can be watched when possible. To obtain the recordings, contact the class teacher or the school principal. During these days, kindergartens will have only duty groups for children of critical infrastructure workers. Information about the operation of a duty group can be obtained from the administration of your kindergarten - the post said.

Let us recall

Following massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the situation with electricity supplies in the Odesa region remains difficult. Large-scale power outages continue in the region, and disruptions to heating and water supplies are possible due to the lack of electricity.