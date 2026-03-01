Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region on March 1 - one person killed, two wounded

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
01:50 AM • 14657 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 25413 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 41171 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 49371 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 58705 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 46194 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 49776 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 51195 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 57060 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 50546 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3m/s
65%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran declares readiness for a prolonged war and denies significant losses from airstrikesFebruary 28, 09:05 PM • 8836 views
Iranian ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv causing significant destruction and injuriesFebruary 28, 09:37 PM • 10268 views
Iran's state agency denied Trump's statement about the death of Ayatollah Ali KhameneiFebruary 28, 10:36 PM • 6834 views
FBI puts counter-terrorism units on high alert due to threat of retaliation from IranFebruary 28, 11:00 PM • 5952 views
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme Leader04:37 AM • 12702 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 53505 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 57682 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 48824 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 52652 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 53519 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Masoud Pezeshkian
Kamala Harris
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 29097 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 28430 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 27700 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 27556 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 41384 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region on March 1 - one person killed, two wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

As a result of Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of March 1, one person was killed and two others were wounded. The occupiers launched 781 attacks on 36 settlements, including airstrikes, UAVs, and artillery.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region on March 1 - one person killed, two wounded
Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

As a result of Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of March 1, one person was killed and two more were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

During the day, the occupiers launched 781 attacks on 36 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. They carried out 11 airstrikes on Malokaterynivka, Bilenke, Zirnytsia, Novoukrainka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Hirke, Dolynka, and Tsvitkove.

In addition, 519 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Vilniansk, Novomykolaivka, Novohupalivka, Chervonodniprovka, Hrizne, Mykhailivske, Bilenke, Volodymyrivske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Myrny, Svyatopetrivka, Krynychne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

At the same time, 6 MLRS shellings were recorded in Lukianivske, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipilske, Hirke, and Kosivtseve.

Another 245 artillery strikes were recorded in Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Staroukrainka, Krynychne, Dobropillia, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, 80 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure facilities were recorded.

Recall

Over the past day, February 28, 158 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Russian occupiers launched 2 missile and 80 air strikes, using 8613 kamikaze drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Village
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Mala Tokmachka
Stepnohirsk
Gulyaypole