Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region on March 1 - one person killed, two wounded

Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

As a result of Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of March 1, one person was killed and two more were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

During the day, the occupiers launched 781 attacks on 36 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. They carried out 11 airstrikes on Malokaterynivka, Bilenke, Zirnytsia, Novoukrainka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Hirke, Dolynka, and Tsvitkove.

In addition, 519 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Vilniansk, Novomykolaivka, Novohupalivka, Chervonodniprovka, Hrizne, Mykhailivske, Bilenke, Volodymyrivske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Myrny, Svyatopetrivka, Krynychne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

At the same time, 6 MLRS shellings were recorded in Lukianivske, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipilske, Hirke, and Kosivtseve.

Another 245 artillery strikes were recorded in Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Staroukrainka, Krynychne, Dobropillia, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, 80 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure facilities were recorded.

Recall

Over the past day, February 28, 158 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Russian occupiers launched 2 missile and 80 air strikes, using 8613 kamikaze drones.