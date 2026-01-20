$43.180.08
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
09:21 AM • 7866 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 10775 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 11165 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 31330 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 62200 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
January 19, 04:20 PM • 50026 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
January 19, 03:17 PM • 49208 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 42141 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 57284 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Publications
Exclusives
Exclusive
Russian attack on Kyiv on January 20: enemy shelling caused fires and smog on the left bank - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

On January 20, enemy shelling of Kyiv's left-bank districts led to fires and smog. The Kyiv City State Administration advises closing windows and limiting time outdoors.

Russian attack on Kyiv on January 20: enemy shelling caused fires and smog on the left bank - KMDA

Fires broke out in the left-bank districts of Kyiv on January 20 due to enemy shelling, leading to smog over the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the KMDA.

Details

As noted by the Kyiv City State Administration, after explosions, the smell of smoke is often felt locally - near the impact site or in areas where the wind carries it.

If you smell smoke, Kyiv residents are advised to:

  • close windows;
    • limit time outdoors;
      • drink plenty of water;
        • turn on an air purifier if possible.

          Due to power outages caused by enemy shelling, stationary air quality monitoring stations in Kyiv are experiencing temporary disruptions

          - the message says.

          The KMDA added that in the event of a prolonged power outage, air quality data may be temporarily unavailable, and information in daily reports may be incomplete or absent.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyKyiv
          Energy
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Power outage
          Blackout
          Electricity
          Kyiv City State Administration
          Kyiv