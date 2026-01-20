Russian attack on Kyiv on January 20: enemy shelling caused fires and smog on the left bank - KMDA
Kyiv • UNN
On January 20, enemy shelling of Kyiv's left-bank districts led to fires and smog. The Kyiv City State Administration advises closing windows and limiting time outdoors.
Fires broke out in the left-bank districts of Kyiv on January 20 due to enemy shelling, leading to smog over the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the KMDA.
Details
As noted by the Kyiv City State Administration, after explosions, the smell of smoke is often felt locally - near the impact site or in areas where the wind carries it.
If you smell smoke, Kyiv residents are advised to:
- close windows;
- limit time outdoors;
- drink plenty of water;
- turn on an air purifier if possible.
Due to power outages caused by enemy shelling, stationary air quality monitoring stations in Kyiv are experiencing temporary disruptions
The KMDA added that in the event of a prolonged power outage, air quality data may be temporarily unavailable, and information in daily reports may be incomplete or absent.
