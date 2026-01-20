$43.180.08
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 5092 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 27073 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 57450 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 47486 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 47560 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 40924 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 53365 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 22280 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 60891 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

173,000 families remain without electricity in the capital after the Russian attack, system draining planned again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

After the night attack on Kyiv's energy facilities, 173,000 families remain without electricity. Energy workers have restored power to 162,000 homes; emergency shutdowns are ongoing.

173,000 families remain without electricity in the capital after the Russian attack, system draining planned again

In Kyiv, against the backdrop of Russian attacks, 173,000 families are still without electricity, while power engineers have restored light to 162,000 homes, DTEK energy company reported on Tuesday. According to Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, the draining of heating systems in buildings is again planned, UNN writes.

As a result of the night attack on the capital's energy facilities, more than 335,000 Kyiv residents remained without electricity. As of now, electricity has already been restored to 162,000 homes. Another 173,000 families are temporarily without light.

- DTEK reported.

As noted, power engineers are working continuously to power critical infrastructure and restore light to Kyiv residents' homes.

It is also indicated that emergency blackouts continue in the capital. Schedules are not in effect.

Kyiv and 6 regions are without power after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure; the situation is most difficult in the capital region - Ministry of Energy20.01.26, 10:56 • 458 views

As Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on the air of one of the TV channels, "the worst situation is currently recorded in the Desnianskyi district," and "one of the most difficult situations" is in the "Pecherskyi district."

According to her, today the enemy "again cynically attacked the city's life support systems and critical infrastructure," and the situation in the capital's districts is as follows:

  • Desnianskyi district - "almost 100% of buildings without heat, without light";
    • Pecherskyi district - "almost 100% of buildings without cold water supply, also problems with electricity";
      • Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi districts - "about 40% of consumers without heat supply."

        According to her, there are problems with water, and a solution is being sought.

        Although in some buildings, due to these problems with electricity, lack of water supply, and also heat supply, it will be necessary to carry out a technical procedure for draining the heating systems in order to prevent pipes from freezing, (...) in order to prevent the widespread spread of freezing and accidents, increased accident rate, the draining of systems will be used today in many buildings where there are no communications. This is so that Kyiv residents understand what may await their homes. Therefore, let them contact the managers so that they warn them about the absence of communications for a certain period of time.

        - Pop indicated.

        The city is deploying State Emergency Service heating points and invincibility points. In total, there are already more than 1300 invincibility points in Kyiv, and about 100 additional State Emergency Service heating points are operating.

        In Kyiv, one person injured, power and water outages, thousands of homes are without heat after the Russian attack20.01.26, 08:18 • 3024 views

        Julia Shramko

