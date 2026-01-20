173,000 families remain without electricity in the capital after the Russian attack, system draining planned again

In Kyiv, against the backdrop of Russian attacks, 173,000 families are still without electricity, while power engineers have restored light to 162,000 homes, DTEK energy company reported on Tuesday. According to Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, the draining of heating systems in buildings is again planned, UNN writes.

As a result of the night attack on the capital's energy facilities, more than 335,000 Kyiv residents remained without electricity. As of now, electricity has already been restored to 162,000 homes. Another 173,000 families are temporarily without light. - DTEK reported.

As noted, power engineers are working continuously to power critical infrastructure and restore light to Kyiv residents' homes.

It is also indicated that emergency blackouts continue in the capital. Schedules are not in effect.

As Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on the air of one of the TV channels, "the worst situation is currently recorded in the Desnianskyi district," and "one of the most difficult situations" is in the "Pecherskyi district."

According to her, today the enemy "again cynically attacked the city's life support systems and critical infrastructure," and the situation in the capital's districts is as follows:

Desnianskyi district - "almost 100% of buildings without heat, without light";

Pecherskyi district - "almost 100% of buildings without cold water supply, also problems with electricity";

Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi districts - "about 40% of consumers without heat supply."

According to her, there are problems with water, and a solution is being sought.

Although in some buildings, due to these problems with electricity, lack of water supply, and also heat supply, it will be necessary to carry out a technical procedure for draining the heating systems in order to prevent pipes from freezing, (...) in order to prevent the widespread spread of freezing and accidents, increased accident rate, the draining of systems will be used today in many buildings where there are no communications. This is so that Kyiv residents understand what may await their homes. Therefore, let them contact the managers so that they warn them about the absence of communications for a certain period of time. - Pop indicated.

The city is deploying State Emergency Service heating points and invincibility points. In total, there are already more than 1300 invincibility points in Kyiv, and about 100 additional State Emergency Service heating points are operating.

