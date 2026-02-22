Russian attack on February 22 led to power outages in six regions of Ukraine

As a result of the combined Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on February 22, consumers in Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions are without power. Emergency restoration work has already begun wherever the security situation allows, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

In most regions of Ukraine, due to the consequences of previous massive attacks, consumption restriction measures are being forcibly applied. This refers to power limitation schedules for industry and hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers.

In addition, in regions where outage schedules are in effect, the need for economical energy consumption remains.

Find out the time of power outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances. Do not turn on several devices at the same time and, if possible, postpone energy-intensive processes until nighttime - after 11:00 PM - the message says.

Recall

On the night of February 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and UAVs. Air defense shot down 33 missiles and 274 drones, hits were recorded at 5 locations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need to strengthen air defense, especially against ballistic missiles.