Russian attack on February 22 led to power outages in six regions of Ukraine

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
09:06 AM • 1318 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 17642 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 29916 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 26801 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 45145 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 43094 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 37719 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 36089 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 28798 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 25203 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1m/s
71%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NASA has once again canceled the March launch of the Artemis II mission around the Moon due to a technical malfunction of the rocketFebruary 21, 11:57 PM • 7352 views
Russian forces are installing mesh modems on Molniya attack drones to create a unified control networkFebruary 22, 01:58 AM • 4956 views
Ex-Prince Andrew's wife's reputation completely ruined due to new revelations of her ties to EpsteinFebruary 22, 02:16 AM • 5946 views
The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missiles04:19 AM • 17662 views
A bus with Chinese tourists fell through the ice on Lake Baikal, killing 8 people04:37 AM • 10599 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 59277 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 68761 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 79117 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 92409 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 130362 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Robert Fico
Andriy Sybiha
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 26357 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 29509 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 30733 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 22718 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 25288 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Tu-160

Russian attack on February 22 led to power outages in six regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

As a result of the Russian missile and drone attack on February 22, consumers in six regions were left without power. Emergency restoration work has begun, and blackout schedules and consumption restrictions are in effect.

Russian attack on February 22 led to power outages in six regions of Ukraine

As a result of the combined Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on February 22, consumers in Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions are without power. Emergency restoration work has already begun wherever the security situation allows, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

In most regions of Ukraine, due to the consequences of previous massive attacks, consumption restriction measures are being forcibly applied. This refers to power limitation schedules for industry and hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers.

In addition, in regions where outage schedules are in effect, the need for economical energy consumption remains.

Find out the time of power outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances. Do not turn on several devices at the same time and, if possible, postpone energy-intensive processes until nighttime - after 11:00 PM

- the message says.

Recall

On the night of February 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and UAVs. Air defense shot down 33 missiles and 274 drones, hits were recorded at 5 locations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need to strengthen air defense, especially against ballistic missiles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrenergo
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine