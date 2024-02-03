Russian attack on Donetsk region on January 6: law enforcement identifies two more dead children

Police have identified two children who died in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region as a result of enemy shelling on January 6. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

"Investigators and forensic experts continue to examine the body fragments recovered at the sites of the Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk and the village of Rivne," the Interior Ministry said in a statement on social media.

It is noted that two more victims have been identified:

- in Rivne - a 7-year-old boy.

- in Pokrovsk - a 14-year-old boy.

"Then 11 people were killed in the attack, including 5 children. As of today, the police have identified 9 dead. It remains to identify 2 more dead children - boys aged 9 and 16. The identification is ongoing," the Interior Ministry said.

Addendum Addendum

On January 6, the Russian army attacked Pokrovsk district with S-300 missiles, and 11 people were reported dead , including 5 children. In Pokrovsk, a hospital was hit by a Russian army missile attack, where an operation was underway at the time.

On January 7, it was reportedthat in the village of Rivne, Pokrovsk district, rescuers removed the body of a dead child from the rubble of a destroyed house.