Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Russian attack on Donetsk region on January 6: law enforcement identifies two more dead children

Russian attack on Donetsk region on January 6: law enforcement identifies two more dead children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31756 views

Police have identified two boys, aged 7 and 14, who were killed by Russian missile strikes on January 6 in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Police have identified two children who died in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region as a result of enemy shelling on January 6. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

"Investigators and forensic experts continue to examine the body fragments recovered at the sites of the Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk and the village of Rivne," the Interior Ministry said in a statement on social media.

It is noted that two more victims have been identified:

- in Rivne - a 7-year-old boy.

- in Pokrovsk - a 14-year-old boy.

"Then 11 people were killed in the attack, including 5 children. As of today, the police have identified 9 dead. It remains to identify 2 more dead children - boys aged 9 and 16. The identification is ongoing," the Interior Ministry said.

Addendum Addendum

On January 6, the Russian army attacked Pokrovsk district with S-300 missiles, and 11 people were reported dead , including 5 children. In Pokrovsk, a hospital was hit by a Russian army missile attack, where an operation was underway at the time. 

On January 7, it was reportedthat in the village of Rivne, Pokrovsk district, rescuers removed the body of a dead child from the rubble of a destroyed house.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
donetskDonetsk
