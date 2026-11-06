Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, bridges, and civilian infrastructure — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian intelligence has information that Russia is preparing a new strike on the energy sector, bridges across the Dnipro, and civilian infrastructure. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, reports UNN.

We now have information from intelligence that a new strike is being prepared—against the energy sector, our bridges across the Dnipro, and civilian infrastructure. The Air Force and the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a whole are preparing for defense. This is not easy. Interceptors for Patriot systems are needed, and every agreement matters; every day in the delivery process is very important. And we strongly ask our partners not to postpone deliveries until later —Zelenskyy said.

We remind you

Ukraine continues its operation against Russia’s oil-refining industry in response to the Russian Federation’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Kyiv has also identified further steps in response to Russian aggression.