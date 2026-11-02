Russia is preparing a new massive strike on Ukraine, primarily targeting energy infrastructure and logistics, Zelenskyy says

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Russia is preparing a new massive strike on our country, primarily targeting energy and logistics. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, citing intelligence data, UNN reports.

We know from intelligence that Russia is preparing a new massive strike on our country, primarily targeting energy and logistics. Essentially, the calculation is that tomorrow the world will be watching the American election, and what is happening here in Ukraine, as well as our difficulties with air defense and missiles for "Patriots," will supposedly be outside the world's attention - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the world needs to send such signals to Russia that it feels there will be no benefit or gain from terror, and that as long as this war continues, its oil will burn and it will not be able to earn money with the world.

There is no need to play around with Russia's oil or gas revenues; Russia must be pressured so that it has no alternative but to end this war. America can do this, and the world can do this. These Russian killings must be stopped. And we in Ukraine are entirely justifiably responding to Russia for all its strikes against our people and our cities. Our tangible, precise responses—and I want to thank every one of our soldiers for this accuracy, as well as all the units carrying out Ukraine's long-range sanctions missions. We will definitely respond to the strike that the Russians are preparing now - Zelenskyy concluded.

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