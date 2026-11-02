$45.350.1850.680.00
ukenru
07:53 PM • 288 views
Russia is preparing a new massive strike on Ukraine, primarily targeting energy infrastructure and logistics, Zelenskyy says
07:09 PM • 8116 views
Four outage queues at the same time: how many hours Ukrainians may spend without electricity on November 3Photo
Exclusive
05:53 PM • 15866 views
Near Kyiv, a crowd tried to storm the fence of a house where people may have been illegally detainedVideo
05:25 PM • 15367 views
Russia launched a terrible strike on Komyshuvakha, killing 18 people — ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:06 PM • 12849 views
Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: 25 people were found in the building, four required medical assistanceVideo
Exclusive
04:36 PM • 13513 views
Instead of 40 hostages, a serviceman absent without leave: the prosecutor's office reported new details of the incident near Kyiv
04:07 PM • 18191 views
Despite the risk of arrest, a family took a commemorative coin out of the occupied city of OleshkyPhoto
03:40 PM • 13788 views
Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: police said whether there really is a dead person and 40 hostages
03:18 PM • 13547 views
Why was the evacuation from Oleshky not carried out via Kherson? Lubinets provided an explanation
02:10 PM • 21279 views
Nearly UAH 44 billion planned for military food: what will change in 2027
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Chris Pratt shared how he went from living in a van to Hollywood after a chance encounterVideoNovember 2, 11:50 AM • 18901 views
Finland has joined the French nuclear deterrence initiativeNovember 2, 12:19 PM • 13331 views
King Charles left without an umbrella in a tropical downpour - his reaction was caught on videoVideoNovember 2, 12:29 PM • 20107 views
Protests have turned tourists away from Paris — Airbnb bookings have plummetedNovember 2, 12:46 PM • 19074 views
Scandalous rapper P. Diddy will be released three weeks earlyNovember 2, 01:57 PM • 13183 views
Publications
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideo05:35 PM • 11223 views
Nearly UAH 44 billion planned for military food: what will change in 202702:10 PM • 21285 views
How the amount of child support is determined and calculated from military personnel’s financial support — a detailed explanationPhotoNovember 2, 01:28 PM • 21903 views
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 06:35 AM • 45995 views
How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvestNovember 1, 01:07 PM • 63911 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Danylo Hetmantsev
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideo05:35 PM • 11192 views
Despite the risk of arrest, a family took a commemorative coin out of the occupied city of OleshkyPhoto04:07 PM • 18182 views
Scandalous rapper P. Diddy will be released three weeks earlyNovember 2, 01:57 PM • 13457 views
Protests have turned tourists away from Paris — Airbnb bookings have plummetedNovember 2, 12:46 PM • 19334 views
King Charles left without an umbrella in a tropical downpour - his reaction was caught on videoVideoNovember 2, 12:29 PM • 20353 views
Actual
The Guardian
Hryvnia
Fox News
Film
Series

Russia is preparing a new massive strike on Ukraine, primarily targeting energy infrastructure and logistics, Zelenskyy says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Intelligence has reported that Russia is preparing a massive strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and logistics. Zelenskyy said there would be a response.

Russia is preparing a new massive strike on Ukraine, primarily targeting energy infrastructure and logistics, Zelenskyy says
Illustrative photo

Russia is preparing a new massive strike on our country, primarily targeting energy and logistics. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, citing intelligence data, UNN reports.

We know from intelligence that Russia is preparing a new massive strike on our country, primarily targeting energy and logistics. Essentially, the calculation is that tomorrow the world will be watching the American election, and what is happening here in Ukraine, as well as our difficulties with air defense and missiles for "Patriots," will supposedly be outside the world's attention 

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the world needs to send such signals to Russia that it feels there will be no benefit or gain from terror, and that as long as this war continues, its oil will burn and it will not be able to earn money with the world. 

There is no need to play around with Russia's oil or gas revenues; Russia must be pressured so that it has no alternative but to end this war. America can do this, and the world can do this. These Russian killings must be stopped. And we in Ukraine are entirely justifiably responding to Russia for all its strikes against our people and our cities. Our tangible, precise responses—and I want to thank every one of our soldiers for this accuracy, as well as all the units carrying out Ukraine's long-range sanctions missions. We will definitely respond to the strike that the Russians are preparing now 

- Zelenskyy concluded. 

Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine’s regions: where the enemy struck and the aftermath of the attacks02.11.26, 07:21 • 25700 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Explosions
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Energy
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
MIM-104 Patriot
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine