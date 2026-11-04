Russia is placing strike drones - “zhduns” - on high-voltage wires, says "Flash"

Russian forces have begun placing strike drones known as “zhduns” on high-voltage wires, thus adopting Ukrainian experience. This was reported by Adviser to the President of Ukraine Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, UNN reports.

Details

Attention! The enemy has quickly adopted our experience and is now also placing “zhduns” on high-voltage wires. Take note - the post published by Beskrestnov on Telegram reads.

He also published a corresponding video.

Additionally

Earlier, presidential adviser on defense technologies Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov stated that Russia produces up to 3,000 Shahed-type jet-powered drones per month and is trying to accumulate stocks for winter attacks on Ukraine. In addition, the Russians produce about 700 Geran-5 units every month.

Beskrestnov also stated that a special protective “dome” had been created in Kyiv to counter remotely controlled jet-powered “Shaheds.” The large-scale operation forced Russian forces to temporarily suspend their attacks and search for new technical solutions.

To remind you

Unknown devices resembling satellite communications antennas have begun to be found on downed Russian Molniya-2 drones. This has prompted speculation that Russia is already testing its own Starlink analogue, called “Rassvet,” for strikes against Ukraine.