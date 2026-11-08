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Russia is being turned into a military camp: the SZRU has revealed Putin’s new plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

In Russia, they want to expand the powers of the military police to detain draft dodgers and deserters. At the same time, military training is being intensified in schools.

Russia is being turned into a military camp: the SZRU has revealed Putin’s new plans

Russia plans to expand the powers of the military police to search for and detain draft dodgers, deserters, and mobilized personnel. UNN reports this, citing Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

The Kremlin is also intensifying the militarization of education and control over society, subordinating state institutions to the needs of the war.

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian authorities continue to restructure the state apparatus in line with the needs of the war. The latest step was a draft presidential decree providing for expanded powers for the military police.

In particular, the document will allow the military police to become more actively involved in searching for and detaining citizens evading compulsory military service or mobilization, as well as service members who have left their military units without authorization. To this end, it provides for the creation of special detention groups and rapid-response units. The military police will be able to organize ambushes, set up roadblocks and observation posts, pursue suspects, and use special equipment.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine notes that these changes indicate the strengthening of the repressive apparatus and competition among Russian security agencies, including the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Rosgvardiya. The agencies are effectively competing for powers, resources, and influence within the system of control over service members, mobilized personnel, and conscripts.

Meanwhile, militarization in Russia is increasingly spreading into civilian life, particularly the education system. Russian schools are introducing military-patriotic activities, elements of basic military training, classes involving the use of drones, and other military-oriented educational programs. Children and young people are also being involved in propaganda activities aimed at shaping the perception of war as a normal part of the state’s life.

The intelligence service emphasizes that the strengthening of the military police, the expansion of mobilization control, and the militarization of education are components of a single Kremlin policy in which the needs of the war are placed above the interests of society. In the view of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the Russian leadership’s refusal to review its military course means that the negative consequences of this policy will increasingly be felt by Russian citizens themselves.

Let us remind you

Earlier, we wrote that Russian schools are intensifying propaganda and military training.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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