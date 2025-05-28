Russia hinted that it would prefer to hold negotiations in Belarus. Zelenskyy called it "not serious"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Turkey for its mediation role in negotiations with Russia and outlined the three most realistic platforms for further interaction with the Russian Federation. At the same time, the Russian side hinted at a location in Belarus. The President commented on this, stating that "it is not serious." Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists about this, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that he is really grateful to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for their assistance in the negotiation process. He also added that the Turkish side is aware of the likely platforms for organizing the next meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. The Vatican and Switzerland were considered among them. At the same time, according to him, there were proposals from other countries to provide platforms for negotiations, but the Russian Federation put forward its own proposal.

The Vatican, in principle, is supported by everyone. It seems to me that the "Russians" do not support it. And from what we see in the media space. Everyone has sent signals regarding readiness for the next meetings. And Switzerland. The Swiss side really wants it, we are not against it. Again, we all support it. We have not heard signals from the "Russians". As for the platforms, there is interest from Africa. They offer their platforms. Malta offers its platforms. The "Russians" sent a signal regarding Belarus to the entire spectrum. How can I tell you what it looks like? If they don't want to, it seems to me that people should say: we are not ready now. Or we don't want to end the war. Because it's not serious - Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that for Ukrainians today, Belarus is a country "from which missiles flew," and, accordingly, as an ally of the aggressor country, it cannot be seriously considered as a platform for negotiations.

This is simply impossible regarding Belarus. I think the three most realistic platforms are: Turkey, the Vatican and Switzerland. Because they are absolutely clear. We are ready for any format. I believe that it is better to move forward and not constantly look back - Zelenskyy noted.

About sanctions

The President added that Ukraine continues to wait for sanctions from the United States against the Russian Federation, because, as noted earlier, it is the sanctions pressure on Russia that can speed up the process of reaching a peace agreement.

"We are waiting for sanctions from the United States of America. Europe has made the 17th package. We discussed the details of the 18th package to make it stronger, so far non-publicly with colleagues from the European Union – with Ursula von der Leyen and with António Costa. It seems to me that there may be strong things there. If none of the leaders block it, there may be strong things," he emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, this package will definitely be, the question is the strength of this package. At the same time, Ukraine continues the negotiation process with the United States, in particular with representatives of the Senate, who support sanctions pressure on Russia.

"We believe that this is an important confirmation of the new administration's policy of "peace through strength" if these sanctions are voted on and supported by the White House. It seems to me that this is an important step," Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will consider the Russian memorandum when it is handed over