The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma
Exclusive
09:43 AM • 1648 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 27290 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 25314 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 47285 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 115713 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 103325 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 104793 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156245 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 227750 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187839 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will consider the Russian memorandum when it is handed over

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will consider Russia's proposals for a ceasefire and the conditions for a meeting of leaders. Ukraine is ready for negotiations in any format.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will consider the Russian memorandum when it is handed over

russia will hand over to Ukraine a memorandum on how it sees the ceasefire and under what conditions a meeting of leaders should take place. Ukraine will consider these proposals, Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists, UNN reports.

Details

russia said: "We will give you something called a memorandum." They will hand over what they see as the next steps, whether russia is able to support a ceasefire and a meeting at the level of heads of state. We will read their proposals and answer accurately

- Zelenskyy explained.

He also reminded that Ukraine is ready for negotiations in any format and in almost any point of the civilized world.

We supported an unconditional ceasefire and a transition to diplomacy in one format or another, again, we emphasize – in any format, in any composition, almost anywhere in the civilized world to meet with russia in direct negotiations or with the mediation of America, Europe, etc.

- the President noted.

Supplement

Zelenskyy stated that, despite his difficult relationship with Donald Trump, he believes that the White House is still more irritated by the russian dictator vladimir putin than he is. The head of state stressed that, unlike putin, who is constantly lying, he tells the truth, even if this truth is not very pleasant.

Also, Zelenskyy said that russian invaders are trying to accumulate at least 50,000 personnel in the Sumy direction, but they are not succeeding to the extent they would like due to the operations of the Defense Forces.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

