Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will consider the Russian memorandum when it is handed over

russia will hand over to Ukraine a memorandum on how it sees the ceasefire and under what conditions a meeting of leaders should take place. Ukraine will consider these proposals, Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists, UNN reports.

Details

russia said: "We will give you something called a memorandum." They will hand over what they see as the next steps, whether russia is able to support a ceasefire and a meeting at the level of heads of state. We will read their proposals and answer accurately - Zelenskyy explained.

He also reminded that Ukraine is ready for negotiations in any format and in almost any point of the civilized world.

We supported an unconditional ceasefire and a transition to diplomacy in one format or another, again, we emphasize – in any format, in any composition, almost anywhere in the civilized world to meet with russia in direct negotiations or with the mediation of America, Europe, etc. - the President noted.

Supplement

Zelenskyy stated that, despite his difficult relationship with Donald Trump, he believes that the White House is still more irritated by the russian dictator vladimir putin than he is. The head of state stressed that, unlike putin, who is constantly lying, he tells the truth, even if this truth is not very pleasant.

Also, Zelenskyy said that russian invaders are trying to accumulate at least 50,000 personnel in the Sumy direction, but they are not succeeding to the extent they would like due to the operations of the Defense Forces.