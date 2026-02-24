Russia deliberately destroys living conditions of Ukrainians – Latvian Foreign Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže stated that Russia is systematically attacking Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure. This creates conditions for the physical destruction of Ukrainians, which is consistent with the Genocide Convention.
Russia is deliberately creating conditions designed for the physical destruction of Ukrainians, systematically attacking energy and civilian infrastructure, especially during the winter period. This was stated by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže during the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.
Braže noted that the third point of the Convention on Genocide also fully corresponds to Russia's actions.
The third point of Article 2 of the Convention is the deliberate creation of living conditions calculated to bring about the physical destruction of the group. During the coldest winter of the decade, Russia repeatedly bombed Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure.
According to her, the consequences of these attacks are deadly.
Millions of people were left without heating, electricity, and water. People froze and died in their own apartments. Elderly people, children, hospitals, maternity hospitals, food and medicine warehouses – all of this was destroyed.
She emphasized that the destruction is deliberate.
Churches, religious and cultural sites were also destroyed. All of this was done intentionally.
President of the European Council António Costa stated in Kyiv that Ukraine's future is being written in Kyiv, not in Moscow. He emphasized that Russia cannot gain advantages at the negotiating table while losing ground on the battlefield.