Russia deliberately destroys living conditions of Ukrainians – Latvian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 44 views

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže stated that Russia is systematically attacking Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure. This creates conditions for the physical destruction of Ukrainians, which is consistent with the Genocide Convention.

Russia deliberately destroys living conditions of Ukrainians – Latvian Foreign Ministry

Russia is deliberately creating conditions designed for the physical destruction of Ukrainians, systematically attacking energy and civilian infrastructure, especially during the winter period. This was stated by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže during the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

Details

Braže noted that the third point of the Convention on Genocide also fully corresponds to Russia's actions.

The third point of Article 2 of the Convention is the deliberate creation of living conditions calculated to bring about the physical destruction of the group. During the coldest winter of the decade, Russia repeatedly bombed Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure.

– said Braže.

According to her, the consequences of these attacks are deadly.

Millions of people were left without heating, electricity, and water. People froze and died in their own apartments. Elderly people, children, hospitals, maternity hospitals, food and medicine warehouses – all of this was destroyed.

– emphasized the minister.

Russia committed acts that fall under the definition of genocide against Ukrainians – Latvia at the UN24.02.26, 18:28 • 426 views

She emphasized that the destruction is deliberate.

Churches, religious and cultural sites were also destroyed. All of this was done intentionally.

– noted Braže.

Recall

President of the European Council António Costa stated in Kyiv that Ukraine's future is being written in Kyiv, not in Moscow. He emphasized that Russia cannot gain advantages at the negotiating table while losing ground on the battlefield.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
