UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 4802 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 10018 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 11416 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 11629 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 19448 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 12895 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31050 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 21092 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 19059 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Russia committed acts that fall under the definition of genocide against Ukrainians – Latvia at the UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

Latvia stated at the UN that Russia's actions in Ukraine meet the definition of genocide. This includes the killing of civilians, deportation of children, and destruction of conditions for life.

Russia committed acts that fall under the definition of genocide against Ukrainians – Latvia at the UN

The actions of the Russian Federation during the war against Ukraine correspond to the points of the UN Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide, in particular, the killing of civilians, the deportation of children, and the deliberate destruction of conditions for life. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže, during the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, as reported by UNN.

Details

Braže emphasized that Russia is systematically implementing actions directly provided for in Article 2 of the Genocide Convention.

Russia has committed acts provided for in Article 2 of the Genocide Convention. First, the killing of members of the group. According to the UN, in the past year alone, Russia has sharply escalated attacks against the civilian population of Ukraine.

– Braže stated.

According to her, the scale of the attacks indicates deliberate terror against civilians.

Two thousand missiles, 54 thousand long-range drones, strategic bombers – all of this was used against civilians. Last year, the number of killed and wounded Ukrainian civilians increased by 31%

– she noted.

The Minister also emphasized the second point of the Convention – causing serious physical and mental harm.

She stressed that almost 10 million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes. Several million are under illegal Russian occupation, where they are forced to abandon their language, history, and culture.

She added that international organizations are recording massive war crimes.

UN reports confirm war crimes, torture, and sexual violence by the Russian army. According to UNICEF, more than 3,200 Ukrainian children have died during the war. In the past year alone, the number of child casualties increased by 10%

– the minister reported.

It should be recalled that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Ukraine is on the right path to EU membership. She noted the high pace of reforms, despite the war, but did not name specific dates for accession.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World