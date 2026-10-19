Russia attacked with ballistic missiles; 4 "Iskander-K" missiles and up to 73% of the jet-powered drones neutralized

Russia launched ballistic and cruise missiles and 269 drones at Ukraine during the night of October 19, fewer than a quarter of which were jet-powered. Four Iskander cruise missiles and 243 drones were shot down or suppressed, including up to 73% of the jet-powered drones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 19 (from 18:00 on October 18), the enemy attacked with:

Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Smolensk, Bryansk and Kursk regions;

Iskander-K cruise missiles from the airspace over Russia’s Kursk region;

269 Shahed-type attack UAVs (of which 59 were jet-powered), S-8000 "Banderol", Gerbera and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia; Shatalovo, Millerovo, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, and Hvardiiske — the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 247 targets:

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

243 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (of which 43 were jet-powered), S-8000 "Banderol", Gerbera and drones of other types.

Hits by the enemy’s aerial attack weapons were recorded at 25 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Number of injured in Kyiv following Russia's ballistic missile attack has risen