Number of injured in Kyiv following Russia's ballistic missile attack has risen

$44.8950.31
ukenru
04:36 AM • 13495 views
A Democratic victory in the elections may not restrain Trump - NYT
01:47 AM • 22641 views
Attack on Kyiv: two metro stations will be closed in the morning
12:38 AM • 20973 views
Missile attack on Kyiv: a metro station on the left bank was damaged
October 18, 10:03 PM • 21130 views
Zelenskyy does not want the war to end and probably never did — Trump
October 18, 09:32 PM • 21357 views
Attack on Kyiv: one person killed, two injured
October 18, 08:19 PM • 22236 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: preliminary reports say 8 missiles were launched
October 18, 04:18 PM • 36092 views
Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy: Topics of the conversation revealed
October 18, 01:02 PM • 44807 views
The world does not realize that it is approaching World War III - FT
October 18, 11:15 AM • 38862 views
New incident at Leipzig Airport: Fence rammed near Russian cargo aircraft
October 18, 10:44 AM • 30821 views
Protests in France: 1,500 stores damaged, losses reach hundreds of millions of euros
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
4.9m/s
93%
754mm
Popular news
In Ternopil, a man shot at a minor near a schoolOctober 18, 08:40 PM • 4986 views
A drone struck the roof of a 16-story building in Kharkiv, injuring two peopleOctober 18, 09:01 PM • 11376 views
Macron condemned the riots in France and raised the possibility of banning gatheringsPhotoOctober 18, 10:34 PM • 10649 views
Trump wants to persuade Ukraine to capitulate to the Russian Federation - ZelenskyyOctober 18, 11:05 PM • 7756 views
Military service member dies after falling from a rope at an American football gameVideo01:12 AM • 10179 views
Publications
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 44603 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhotoOctober 18, 08:37 AM • 45635 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
Exclusive
October 18, 07:20 AM • 42642 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 74440 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 76912 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
France
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Japan launches its first mission to deliver samples from a Martian moonOctober 18, 09:09 AM • 26557 views
Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s teamVideoOctober 18, 07:57 AM • 27092 views
Dubois retained the WBO title with a devastating victory over WardleyPhotoOctober 18, 05:28 AM • 31571 views
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 49820 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokespersonOctober 17, 08:12 AM • 52018 views
Actual
Starlink
Mikoyan MiG-29
Social network
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Number of injured in Kyiv following Russia's ballistic missile attack has risen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

Russian ballistic missile strikes damaged facilities in three districts of Kyiv. One person was killed and eight others were injured.

Number of injured in Kyiv following Russia's ballistic missile attack has risen

In Kyiv, five people were injured in the Solomianskyi District as a result of the Russian attack on October 19. A total of eight people are known to have been injured in the capital. One person was killed. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on social media on Monday, showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

5 people were injured in the Solomianskyi District as a result of the enemy attack on the capital on October 19

- Klitschko stated.

According to him, one of the injured was hospitalized. The others received medical assistance at the scene.

At night on October 19, Klitschko reported that "as a result of the enemy attack on the capital, one person was killed."

Attack on Kyiv: one person killed, two injured19.10.26, 00:32 • 21370 views

At the same time, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that "a person was killed and another eight injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian nighttime attack".

On the night of October 19, according to the State Emergency Service, the enemy launched ballistic strikes on the capital. According to the State Emergency Service, the aftermath was recorded in at least three districts of the city:

  • in Desnianskyi District, a non-residential building was on fire, cars and a metro station were damaged. A deceased person was found at the scene of the fire;
    • in Solomianskyi District, a fire broke out in the premises of a medical facility, and the facade and glazing of a high-rise building were damaged;
      • in Dniprovskyi District, an educational institution was damaged.

        According to reports, rescuers extinguished the fires caused by the Russian strikes.

        Attack on Kyiv: two metro stations will be closed in the morning19.10.26, 04:47 • 22667 views

        Julia Shramko

        War in UkraineKyiv