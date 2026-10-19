Number of injured in Kyiv following Russia's ballistic missile attack has risen

In Kyiv, five people were injured in the Solomianskyi District as a result of the Russian attack on October 19. A total of eight people are known to have been injured in the capital. One person was killed. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on social media on Monday, showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

5 people were injured in the Solomianskyi District as a result of the enemy attack on the capital on October 19 - Klitschko stated.

According to him, one of the injured was hospitalized. The others received medical assistance at the scene.

At night on October 19, Klitschko reported that "as a result of the enemy attack on the capital, one person was killed."

Attack on Kyiv: one person killed, two injured

At the same time, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that "a person was killed and another eight injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian nighttime attack".

On the night of October 19, according to the State Emergency Service, the enemy launched ballistic strikes on the capital. According to the State Emergency Service, the aftermath was recorded in at least three districts of the city:

in Desnianskyi District, a non-residential building was on fire, cars and a metro station were damaged. A deceased person was found at the scene of the fire;

in Solomianskyi District, a fire broke out in the premises of a medical facility, and the facade and glazing of a high-rise building were damaged;

in Dniprovskyi District, an educational institution was damaged.

According to reports, rescuers extinguished the fires caused by the Russian strikes.

Attack on Kyiv: two metro stations will be closed in the morning