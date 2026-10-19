Attack on Kyiv: two metro stations will be closed in the morning

As a result of the massive shelling of the capital, an above-ground metro station, as well as the tracks and cable network, were damaged. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that train service will begin in the morning between the "Akademmistechko" and "Darnytsia" stations according to the schedule. At the same time, the above-ground "Chernihivska" and "Lisova" stations will temporarily be closed for entry and exit.

All the necessary specialists are working at the site, including experts in the restoration and repair of metro tracks and networks. Please take this information into account when planning routes - the Kyiv City State Administration urged.

They promised to provide additional information on the resumption of service on the entire "red" line of the capital's metro.

We remind you

On the night of Monday, October 19, the enemy attacked Kyiv. One of the metro stations on the left bank of the capital was damaged.

Attack on Kyiv: one person killed, two injured