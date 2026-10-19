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Attack on Kyiv: one person killed, two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1994 views

As a result of the evening attack on Kyiv, one person was killed and two others were injured. Hits were recorded at a medical center and a non-residential building.

Attack on Kyiv: one person killed, two injured

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the evening of Sunday, October 18, one person was killed. The Kyiv City Military Administration reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that two people were also injured and are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that a strike was recorded in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, preliminarily on a medical center building, and in the Dniprovskyi district, on a non-residential building.

"Two people were injured. Medics hospitalized one of the wounded," Klitschko added.

Background

On the evening of Sunday, October 18, the enemy attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. According to monitoring channels, Russia attacked energy facilities — preliminarily, the enemy launched eight ballistic missiles.

Russia is trying to make Ukraine’s major cities uninhabitable - The Guardian17.10.26, 18:02 • 42321 view

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