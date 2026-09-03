$44.610.1551.640.11
ukenru
05:49 AM • 7998 views
Russia attacked with 163 drones, up to half of them jet-powered: how air defense performed and the situation across the regions
04:17 AM • 13614 views
Night attack on Odesa: number of injured rises to 17Photo
September 2, 11:40 PM • 19340 views
Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa: 8 people injured
September 2, 11:02 PM • 18628 views
The new U.S. campaign against Iran will not last too long - Trump
September 2, 07:20 PM • 24137 views
Incident between the SBU and the DIU — video of the shooting spreads onlineVideo
September 2, 06:45 PM • 29562 views
Food prices in Ukraine may rise due to logistics problems, but there is no shortage
September 2, 05:41 PM • 31422 views
You can only shoot at occupiers — Zelenskyy called the incident between the SBU and the HUR disgraceful and demands personnel decisions
September 2, 03:19 PM • 33994 views
In Kyiv, the “green” metro line will operate during the yellow alert level, and the curfew will be shortened, Zelenskyy says
September 2, 02:10 PM • 42793 views
Yellow and red levels of air raid alerts to be introduced in Ukraine: what they will mean
Exclusive
September 2, 12:26 PM • 70211 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
1.6m/s
54%
749mm
Popular news
In Khmelnytskyi region, debris following air defense operations caused a fire; a man was injuredSeptember 2, 10:05 PM • 6852 views
In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia, children attended a class on "terrorism" and "extremism" on September 1 — the National Resistance CenterSeptember 3, 12:13 AM • 6168 views
Rosaviatsia called Ukraine’s warning about the danger of Russian airspace illegitimateSeptember 3, 12:46 AM • 7716 views
Russia’s second-largest oil refinery completely halted processing after a UAV attack — media02:29 AM • 5564 views
What is celebrated on September 3 in Ukraine and around the world03:00 AM • 4978 views
Publications
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhoto07:14 AM • 610 views
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crustSeptember 2, 02:28 PM • 53944 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
Exclusive
September 2, 12:26 PM • 70203 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be creditedSeptember 2, 12:20 PM • 61843 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
Exclusive
September 2, 10:20 AM • 57206 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Crimea
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting — what the stars of the series sayVideo07:08 AM • 446 views
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 34255 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 52274 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 47997 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 53265 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Film

Russia attacked with 163 drones, up to half of them jet-powered: how air defense performed and the situation across the regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8002 views

As a result of Russia’s nighttime attack, Odesa, the Kyiv region, and the Khmelnytskyi region were among those affected. The number of injured is approaching two dozen, including three children.

Russia attacked with 163 drones, up to half of them jet-powered: how air defense performed and the situation across the regions

Russia launched 163 drones at Ukraine overnight, 135 of which were shot down or suppressed. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on September 3, UNN writes.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 3 (from 18:00 on September 2), the enemy attacked with:

  • 163 Shahed-type attack UAVs (about half of them jet-powered), S8000 "Bandероль", Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones;
    • from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

      How the air defense performed

      The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

      According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense had shot down/suppressed 135 targets:

      • 135 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

        "Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations. The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace," the statement said.

        Which regions came under attack

        • Odesa. According to the State Emergency Service, 17 people, including 3 children, were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Odesa overnight. The shelling damaged apartments from the 10th to the 17th floors of a 21-story residential building;
          • Kyiv region. As reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, a man sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the enemy attack in Boryspil district. He was hospitalized. The enemy damaged warehouse facilities, an administrative building, a store, and kiosks. The Russian attack continued in the morning — the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported jet-powered UAVs in the Kyiv region, heading toward Brovary/Boryspil and over Kyiv; according to local public channels, explosions were heard in the region;
            • Khmelnytskyi region. As reported by the State Emergency Service, Russia attacked the Khmelnytskyi region twice overnight with attack drones. In Khmelnytskyi, UAV debris fell on the premises of an enterprise, setting a truck on fire and damaging a warehouse. The vehicle’s driver was injured; the man sustained shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized. During the repeated attack, a fire broke out on the premises of another enterprise in the region. The fires were extinguished;
              • Ternopil region. As noted by Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, jet-powered UAVs attacked the Ternopil region again overnight. No casualties or destruction were recorded. There was a report of a fire in grassy areas, but its origin is being clarified. Two more jet-powered UAVs were detected south of Ternopil in the morning; according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, both aerial targets were destroyed;
                • Kyiv. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, according to data from the Center for Strategic Communications. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko had already reported in the evening that air defense was operating in the city and that new enemy UAVs were heading toward the capital;
                  • Dnipropetrovsk region. As reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked 3 districts more than 20 times with drones, artillery, and an aerial bomb. A fire broke out in Pavlohrad, in particular. An enterprise was damaged in Synelnykove district. In total, air defense forces shot down 10 enemy UAVs overnight in various districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region;
                    • Kharkiv region. A hospital building in Zolochiv was damaged by strikes from Russian Molniya-type drones overnight on September 3, Zolochiv Military Administration head Viktor Kovalenko told journalists. A 59-year-old man was injured in Zolochiv as a result of the Russian drone attack, the regional police reported.

                      Julia Shramko

                      War in UkraineKyivKyiv region
                      Explosions
                      Fires
                      Air raid alert
                      War in Ukraine
                      Khmelnytskyi Oblast
                      Kyiv Oblast
                      State Emergency Service of Ukraine
                      Armed Forces of Ukraine
                      Shahed-136
                      Crimea
                      Donetsk
                      Ternopil
                      Khmelnytskyi
                      Odesa
                      Kyiv