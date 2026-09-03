Russia attacked with 163 drones, up to half of them jet-powered: how air defense performed and the situation across the regions

Russia launched 163 drones at Ukraine overnight, 135 of which were shot down or suppressed. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on September 3, UNN writes.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 3 (from 18:00 on September 2), the enemy attacked with:

163 Shahed-type attack UAVs (about half of them jet-powered), S8000 "Bandероль", Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones;

from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense had shot down/suppressed 135 targets:

135 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

"Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations. The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace," the statement said.

Which regions came under attack