Russia attacked with 163 drones, up to half of them jet-powered: how air defense performed and the situation across the regions
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russia’s nighttime attack, Odesa, the Kyiv region, and the Khmelnytskyi region were among those affected. The number of injured is approaching two dozen, including three children.
Russia launched 163 drones at Ukraine overnight, 135 of which were shot down or suppressed. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on September 3, UNN writes.
What Russia attacked with and from where
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 3 (from 18:00 on September 2), the enemy attacked with:
- 163 Shahed-type attack UAVs (about half of them jet-powered), S8000 "Bandероль", Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones;
- from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
How the air defense performed
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense had shot down/suppressed 135 targets:
- 135 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.
"Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations. The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace," the statement said.
Which regions came under attack
- Odesa. According to the State Emergency Service, 17 people, including 3 children, were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Odesa overnight. The shelling damaged apartments from the 10th to the 17th floors of a 21-story residential building;
- Kyiv region. As reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, a man sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the enemy attack in Boryspil district. He was hospitalized. The enemy damaged warehouse facilities, an administrative building, a store, and kiosks. The Russian attack continued in the morning — the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported jet-powered UAVs in the Kyiv region, heading toward Brovary/Boryspil and over Kyiv; according to local public channels, explosions were heard in the region;
- Khmelnytskyi region. As reported by the State Emergency Service, Russia attacked the Khmelnytskyi region twice overnight with attack drones. In Khmelnytskyi, UAV debris fell on the premises of an enterprise, setting a truck on fire and damaging a warehouse. The vehicle’s driver was injured; the man sustained shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized. During the repeated attack, a fire broke out on the premises of another enterprise in the region. The fires were extinguished;
- Ternopil region. As noted by Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, jet-powered UAVs attacked the Ternopil region again overnight. No casualties or destruction were recorded. There was a report of a fire in grassy areas, but its origin is being clarified. Two more jet-powered UAVs were detected south of Ternopil in the morning; according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, both aerial targets were destroyed;
- Kyiv. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, according to data from the Center for Strategic Communications. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko had already reported in the evening that air defense was operating in the city and that new enemy UAVs were heading toward the capital;
- Dnipropetrovsk region. As reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked 3 districts more than 20 times with drones, artillery, and an aerial bomb. A fire broke out in Pavlohrad, in particular. An enterprise was damaged in Synelnykove district. In total, air defense forces shot down 10 enemy UAVs overnight in various districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region;
- Kharkiv region. A hospital building in Zolochiv was damaged by strikes from Russian Molniya-type drones overnight on September 3, Zolochiv Military Administration head Viktor Kovalenko told journalists. A 59-year-old man was injured in Zolochiv as a result of the Russian drone attack, the regional police reported.