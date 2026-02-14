Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander missile, 91 out of 112 drones neutralized overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile and 112 drones, 91 of which were shot down or suppressed during the night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 14 (from 18:30 on February 13), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region, as well as 112 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type attack UAVs and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, temporarily occupied Hvardiiske, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 91 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas-type UAVs and other types of drones. 18 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 2 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack of enemy UAVs continues, the Defense Forces continue to repel the air strike.

