Rescuers found the body of a deceased woman under the rubble of a house in Odesa

In Odesa, rescuers found the body of a deceased woman born in 1950 under the rubble of a destroyed private house. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, in addition to the destroyed house, the blast wave damaged windows in neighboring homes.

Services are working on site. Utility workers have already sealed broken windows and cleaned the area. An operational headquarters has been set up where victims can receive all necessary assistance and consultations. - Lysak said.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, February 14, the enemy attacked Odesa. As a result of a UAV strike, a one-story residential building was damaged in one of the city's districts. A fire broke out.

Enemy attacked Odesa with drones: apartment building and commercial facility damaged