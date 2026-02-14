$42.990.04
February 13, 04:25 PM • 13926 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
February 13, 02:32 PM • 28336 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 26938 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 28497 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
February 13, 11:25 AM • 53388 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 10:00 AM • 71405 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 53533 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 33113 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
February 12, 04:21 PM • 43798 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
February 12, 04:03 PM • 70341 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Publications
Exclusives
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 11:25 AM • 53397 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 10:00 AM • 71411 views
Rescuers found the body of a deceased woman under the rubble of a house in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

In Odesa, the body of a woman born in 1950 was found under the rubble of a destroyed private house. The blast wave damaged windows in neighboring homes.

Rescuers found the body of a deceased woman under the rubble of a house in Odesa

In Odesa, rescuers found the body of a deceased woman born in 1950 under the rubble of a destroyed private house. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, in addition to the destroyed house, the blast wave damaged windows in neighboring homes.

Services are working on site. Utility workers have already sealed broken windows and cleaned the area. An operational headquarters has been set up where victims can receive all necessary assistance and consultations.

- Lysak said.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, February 14, the enemy attacked Odesa. As a result of a UAV strike, a one-story residential building was damaged in one of the city's districts. A fire broke out.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak