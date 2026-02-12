$43.030.06
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 11605 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 19410 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 17912 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 22698 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 22072 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 22007 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 23536 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28708 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74476 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49920 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Enemy attacked Odesa with drones: apartment building and commercial facility damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On February 12, the enemy attacked Odesa with attack drones, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. A multi-story building and a recreational infrastructure facility were hit, and a fire broke out at a commercial facility.

Enemy attacked Odesa with drones: apartment building and commercial facility damaged

On the evening of February 12, the enemy attacked Odesa with attack drones. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

A multi-story building was hit: an apartment on the upper floors was damaged, without subsequent fire. A recreational infrastructure facility was also damaged, where outbuildings caught fire.

- Lysak said.

He clarified that in another district of the city, a fire broke out on the territory of a trade facility as a result of the attack.

"Information about the victims is being clarified. The air raid alert continues," added the head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Odesa on February 12, an infrastructure facility and a business center were damaged. One person was injured.

Russians attacked energy infrastructure, man injured in Odesa12.02.26, 08:38 • 2512 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak