Enemy attacked Odesa with drones: apartment building and commercial facility damaged

On the evening of February 12, the enemy attacked Odesa with attack drones. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

A multi-story building was hit: an apartment on the upper floors was damaged, without subsequent fire. A recreational infrastructure facility was also damaged, where outbuildings caught fire. - Lysak said.

He clarified that in another district of the city, a fire broke out on the territory of a trade facility as a result of the attack.

"Information about the victims is being clarified. The air raid alert continues," added the head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Odesa on February 12, an infrastructure facility and a business center were damaged. One person was injured.

