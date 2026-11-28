Russia attacked Ukraine with 162 drones during the night of November 28, more than 45% of them jet-powered. A total of 141 were shot down or suppressed, including up to 73% of the jet-powered drones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 28 (from 18:00 on November 27), the enemy attacked with 162 Shahed-type strike UAVs (74 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense had shot down/suppressed 141 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (54 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

Hits by the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the سقوط of debris from downed targets at 7 locations.

The attack is ongoing. Several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

The General Staff reported the occupiers' casualties on the front in Ukraine over the past day