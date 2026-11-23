Russia attacked Ukraine with 153 drones during the night of November 23. Of these, 134 were shot down or suppressed, and hits were recorded in 11 locations. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 23 (from 18:00 on November 22), the enemy attacked with 153 Shahed-type attack UAVs (60 of them were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea – Hvardiiske, Chauda.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 134 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (42 of them were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the falls of downed targets (debris) at 7 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

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