Russia attacked Ukraine with 153 drones: air defenses neutralized 134
Kyiv • UNN
Overnight, Russia launched 153 drones at Ukraine, 134 of which were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces. Hits were recorded at 11 locations.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 153 drones during the night of November 23. Of these, 134 were shot down or suppressed, and hits were recorded in 11 locations. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 23 (from 18:00 on November 22), the enemy attacked with 153 Shahed-type attack UAVs (60 of them were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea – Hvardiiske, Chauda.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 134 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (42 of them were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types
Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the falls of downed targets (debris) at 7 locations.
The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.
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